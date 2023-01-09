Sean Lowe Mourns Heartbreaking Loss Days Into the New Year

Many people embrace fresh starts and new beginnings as a new year hits, but for former “Bachelor” star Sean Lowe and his family, this new year brings reflection and mourning.

“Bachelor Nation” met Lowe when he was a contestant on Emily Maynard’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2012. After his elimination, he was tapped to lead “The Bachelor,” and he fell in love with Catherine Giudici. The couple made their relationship work in the real world, and even now, they remain the only couple from “The Bachelor” who became engaged in the finale and eventually got married. Fans not only fell in love with Lowe during his reality television days, but they came to adore his sister Shay Shull as well. Now, both siblings have shared touching posts on Instagram about their family’s recent loss.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sean Lowe’s Grandfather Died

Late on January 8, Lowe posted a couple of photos along with an emotional caption on his Instagram page. “I took this picture 2 weeks ago after my Papa finally received his Marine dress blues 77 years after serving our country in Okinawa, one of the deadliest battles in WWII. He was so proud,” the former “Bachelor” began in his caption. The first photo showed Lowe standing next to his grandfather, who was wearing those Marine dress blues. The second photo showed the two men several decades ago when Lowe was a young boy.

“Today, I got to tell him how much I loved him one last time before he went home to be with Jesus,” Lowe added. “I’ll miss my Papa like crazy but I know it’s just temporary. Love you, Papa!” Lowe’s post received a lot of support from “Bachelor Nation,” with likes and comments signaling everybody’s love for Lowe and his family.

“God bless his soul and your family brother,” commented former host Chris Harrison. The Lowes and Harrison have remained close after all these years. Harrison also liked Lowe’s Instagram post, as did other franchise stars like Arie Luyendyk, Jr., Jesse Palmer, Chris Soules, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Zach Shallcross, and Michael Allio.

Lowe’s Sister Shay Shull Paid Tribute to Their Grandfather Too

Shortly after Lowe posted about his grandfather’s death, his sister shared the news on her Instagram page too. The first photo showed the family patriarch on the couch with all four of Shull’s children, and the second photo was a little older and included her grandmother, along with Lowe’s two sons. Shull explained the first photo was “less than three weeks ago. I took my four kiddos to spend time with my Papa,” she detailed. “Smith played the violin. Ashby asked questions about her favorite stories in the Bible… We gave lots of hugs and kisses. Today, he went home…to be with Jesus and my grandmother (his Mandy).”

Shull also noted, “I am a better woman today because Thomas Roy Lowe was my grandfather. He never missed a recital. Went to every sporting event. He loved me big. He loved my husband and kids big too.” He was 97 when he died, Shull detailed, and she asked him to “Kiss Mimi for me.” Both Shull and Lowe received lots of love and support on their posts.

“Tearing up over a man I’ve never met but feel like I knew from reading your blog over the years,” commented one supporter on Shull’s post.

“So sorry for the heartbreaking loss you and your family are dealing with. Prayers as you all continue to grieve and learn to navigate life without a true hero,” shared another on Lowe’s post.