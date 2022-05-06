Fans Are Freaking Out After Sean Lowe & Catherine Giudice’s Latest Instagram Photo

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici have aged themselves in a new Instagram photo. Clearly having some fun with filters, Lowe shared a picture of him and his wife aged some 40 years — and fans can’t get over what they look like.

Lowe has been known to have fun on social media and is always making jokes, usually at the expense of himself — or his kids. Evidently, he found a filter that made him look old, white hair and all. And while the filter didn’t give Giudici white hair, her face was aged, complete with wrinkles.

“Catherine and I are preparing to speak to the youths tonight at church. We should fit right in,” Lowe captioned the pic, giving fans a look into the future.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Couldn’t Get Over What Lowe & Giudici Look Like With the Aged Filter

Lowe’s pic went over great with fans, many of whom took to the comments section to share their thoughts on what the former “Bachelor” stars look like as grandparents.

Some people thought that Lowe looked like President Jimmy Carter or even President Biden, while others though that he looked just like his own dad. Meanwhile, plenty of fans commented that Giudici looked just as pretty as an older woman.

“This is so convincing, I was thinking wow that looks like Sean and Catherine,” one Instagram user commented on the pic.

“Lol you look like President Jimmy Carter,” someone else wrote.

“I just laughed and snorted,” a third person said.

“Omg I thought it was your parents lol,” read another comment.

“I don’t know what you guys are eating but would you let us know so we can avoid it? K’thanks!” a fifth comment read.

“Actually still look great both of you,” another Instagram user said.

Lowe & Giudici Are Very Active on Social Media

Years after getting engaged on “The Bachelor” and tying the knot, Lowe and Giudici spend their time raising their three kids in Texas.

Both Lowe and Giudici are very active on social media, and share a lot of their lives with their fans. At the end of April, the couple shared the news of a new family addition. They became fur parents to a dog they named Gus.

“Another sweet boy to love. Gus Gus Lowe, everyone,” Catherine captioned an Instagram post, introducing the new pup.

“Well, Mia had a nice 2 year run, but that run is now over. Please say hello to my new favorite child, Gus,” Lowe captioned a photo on his Instagram feed. Since welcoming Gus into their lives, Giudici and Lowe have been very busy — but they still have time to play with Instagram pictures and make each other laugh.

On April 30, 2022, Lowe shared a video of his oldest son, Samuel, while they were all in the car together. Samuel said that when Lowe dies, Giudici will “marry someone else.”

“What is he planning?” Lowe captioned the video which was recorded by Giudici. She couldn’t help but laugh at her son’s comments. Lowe, on the other hand, looked very concerned.

