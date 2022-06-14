Sean Lowe Sells $5 Million House After One Month

When Sean Lowe proposed to Catherine Giudici on season 17 of “The Bachelor,” in 2013, fans anticipated a bright future ahead for the couple. Those expectations were met and exceeded. Not only are Sean and Catherine still happily married, and raising their three beautiful children, but they have found significant financial success as well.

According to The Daily Mail, Lowe invested the money he made from “The Bachelor” and “Dancing with The Stars” into a lucrative real estate business in Dallas. He partnered with his “good friend and realtor, Rogers Healy” reports The Daily Mail.

Lowe told Fortune in 2016, “When the Bachelor ended, I realized the financial potential of that whole wacky experience. Fame pays, but I knew it’d be short-lived. If I could save every penny, I could parlay it into long-lasting success back home in Dallas.”

Now, Lowe is selling a stunning five-bedroom home after owning it for only one month.

The House is Listed at $5 million

‘Bachelor’ stars Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici selling University Park house #thebachelor https://t.co/PGYriXGNq3 — bizgrrl (@bizgrrl) June 13, 2022

Many more pictures of the house and its interior, including a virtual tour, can be seen at Realtor.com.

A June 11, 2022 article on richxhouses reveals “According to tax records, the couple purchased the home in April 2022. Property history information shows the home was relisted about a month after the purchase. According to property records, the home was also owned by former Dallas Stars player Shawn Horcoff from 2013 to 2015.”

The 6,068 square foot house, which was built in 2012, has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms (five full and two half), a butler’s pantry, “a spacious master suite leading to an exercise room, [and] a game room featuring a snack bar with a fridge,” reveals Realtor.com. The French-style home is described as both a “perfect home for family living” and “an entertainer’s house.”

The luxury is not relegated to the interior. Realtor.com states, “Outside of the home is a gorgeous backyard featuring a pool-spa combo, outdoor kitchen area including a grill & beverage center, electric Lutron shades, and a mounted heater.”

Is Sean Lowe Rich?

The former reality star would most likely say he is very rich in love. However, it would be difficult for him to deny that he is also rich in money. He may not be a millionaire just yet, but he is doing quite well. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lowe has a net worth of $500,000. However, the profit he makes off of the $5 million home he is selling is liable to bump that number up.

The Daily Mail reports that Lowe feels that he owes his success to “The Bachelor.” He confessed, “I never imagined signing up for a reality show about love would have led me to the realization of my dreams.”

Previously working in the insurance industry, Lowe wanted more for himself than pushing papers behind a desk. As the Daily Mail reports, Lowe acknowledged, “I wanted to work toward something really big. I wanted to build something of my own”. Lowe feels blessed to be in the position that he is in, and looks forward to an increasingly bright future with Catherine and his three children.