‘Bachelor’ Star Elopes & Weds in ‘Unforgettable Trip’

A former contestant from “The Bachelor” franchise is now married, and she shared tidbits from her gorgeous destination wedding on social media after the event. Seinne Fleming was a contestant during Arie Luyendyk, Jr.’s season, which premiered in January 2018. Fleming nearly received a hometown date, but ultimately, Luyendyk eliminated her just ahead of that big step in his journey. Rather than join the cast of “Bachelor in Paradise” or remain tightly connected to the franchise, Fleming returned home and found love on her own. In August 2021, People noted Fleming became engaged to her beau, Doug Fillmore. The pair had gone public with their romance in May 2018, and now, over the weekend, Fleming revealed the duo had become husband and wife.

Here’s what you need to know:

Seinne Fleming Wed Doug Fillmore in Anguilla

On December 16, “The Bachelor” star shared a handful of photos from her wedding on her Instagram page. The wedding took place on the Caribbean island of Anguilla at the Cap Juluca resort, and Fleming described it as “an unforgettable trip marking the start of our journey together as husband and wife.” She declared, “We are overjoyed to announce that we’re officially married!” and explained she and Fillmore had exchanged vows the prior week.

Fleming and Fillmore’s wedding ceremony “was just the two of us,” the former “Bachelor” star noted. However, “we were blessed to have our families present during an intimate wedding in Los Angeles last month.”

The bride told Us Weekly that her wedding dress was “Mônot, which is a fairly new line by designer Eli Mizrahi.” The dress had an open back and double chiffon trains, and Fleming explained the venue they chose was the inspiration for the design. She “wanted to wear a dress that would organically complement the Moroccan architecture of Cap Juluca and the effortless backdrop of the pristine beach.”

‘Bachelor Nation’ Loved Fleming’s Wedding Update

Officially Mr. and Mrs.! #TheBachelor alum Seinne Fleming married longtime love Doug Fillmore in Anguilla. Pics: https://t.co/gQ7ta6VOzq — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 16, 2022

“The Bachelor” star told Us Weekly, “After months of debating a variety of wedding options from big to small, we finally made the decision to have an intimate beach ceremony with just the two of us!” The bride and groom exchanged vows by the ocean as a guitarist played nearby. They celebrated with cake and champagne on the beach after their intimate ocean-side ceremony. “Bachelor Nation” gushed over Fleming after seeing the photos of her wedding.

“Congrats beauty! Wishing you both all the best on this next chapter,” former “Bachelorette” Becca Kufrin wrote on the bride’s Instagram post.

“Congrats you two!!” added Luyendyk.

“Congratulations Love. I’m so happy for you and Doug. What a beautiful ceremony, beautiful dress, location and couple,” noted Annaliese Puccini.

Fleming and Fillmore’s wedding news generated plenty of love on “The Bachelor” Reddit sub too.

“Obsessed with this dress… Hair. Makeup. Everything a vibe,” detailed one Redditor.

“God that dress is so elegant, and she’s such a classic beauty. I’m freaking emerald green with envy,” admitted another.

“She looks stunning. Both of them radiate great energy. Happy for them!” someone else gushed of “The Bachelor” star’s wedding photos.