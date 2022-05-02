ABC Boss Gives Major Update on Senior Citizen ‘Bachelor’ Spinoff

It has been two years since fans of ”The Bachelor” first got wind of a senior citizen-themed spinoff.

In early 2020, Variety reported that ABC issued a casting call for “seniors looking for love.” The potential series was being eyed for a fall 2020 premiere, and casting had already started before the COVID-19 pandemic put everything on hold.

At the time, ABC executive Rob Mills described the senior twist as “fascinating.”

“We absolutely want to get it done, but we want to do it right, do it safely and not at the expense of the other ‘Bachelor’ cycles,” he said. “So, it’s on hold, but I have to say, we had never seen a response like we’d seen here. I have no doubt it will happen someday.”

In February 2021, Refinery 29 reported that casting appeared to be still underway after ABC aired a TV promo looking for single seniors, but one year later, the show still hasn’t been announced.

Robert Mills Said the Senior Citizen Show Is Definitely Happening

In an updated interview with Variety, Mills said the show is still in the works — and is even a priority at the network.

“The senior citizens show is definitely going to happen at some point,” he said. “The response to that is so massive every time we put up a casting call, so I think it’s definitely coming sooner rather than later.”

He added that the feels “a responsibility to find the right person to be that senior Bachelor. So, we’re looking. “

Mills Teased That Gabby Windey’s Grandfather Could be Perfect for the Senior Bachelor

On Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” the senior citizen twist came up a few times from fans.

Echard’s limo night meet and greet featured a 63-year-old woman named Holly who said she was looking for the “senior Bachelor.” It turned out she was actually pals with Echard’s future runner-up, Rachel Recchia, but the cameo had fans in a frenzy.

“ARE THEY FNALLY GONNA DO THE SENIOR BACHELOR???” one fan wrote on Twitter. “HOLLIE WAS SELLING HERSELF FOR THAT SENIOR BACHELOR SHOW (which we need asap, ABC #TheBachelor),” another added.

In addition, fans were smitten with fellow contestant Gabby Windey’s grandfather when he was shown during the hometown dates and “After the Final Rose” special.

Mills told Variety that fan affection for the widower didn’t go unnoticed.

“I would be crazy to say that we didn’t notice all the affection and interest in Gabby’s grandfather,” he said. “So you never know. Everyone wants to see him find love. “

“Gabby’s grandfather really gave the thesis of what that show should be, which is that he found that great love.” Mills continued. “We saw that he still wears the ring, so by the way, he might not be ready for something like this — and then, there is the question of having one great love in your lifetime, but can you have another?”

With so many “Bachelor” spinoffs in recent years, Mills confirmed that the over-60 season is one that producers are focusing on developing.

“Senior Bachelor, we’re obviously really high on,” he told the outlet.

