Serena Pitt Responds to Criticism Over Age Difference Between Her & Joe Amabile

Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile got engaged on the finale of “Bachelor in Paradise” after spending a couple of weeks getting to know each other.

The couple didn’t have too many ups and downs — but also didn’t have the easiest time on the beach, as Joe was faced with his ex-girlfriend, Kendall Long, coming back and attempting to get closure on their relationship, which stirred up a lot of emotions.

Nevertheless, Serena remained patient and understanding, and it paid off. She and Joe seem more in love than ever, and are already thinking of moving in together, according to Bustle. They aren’t totally sure if Joe will move to Serena’s home country of Canada or if Serena will move to his home city of Chicago — or if they will wind up in New York — but they are already talking about living together.

Interestingly, the living situation is the reason that Joe and Kendall didn’t work out; Kendall wanted to live in Los Angeles and Joe insisted on living in Chicago. Fans are curious to see how Joe and Serena handle their move, wherever it may be.

Meanwhile, the two have received a fair share of criticism over the 11-year age difference they share — and Serena has spoken out about it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Serena Had a Fun Response to People Constantly Asking About the Age Difference Between Her & Joe

On October 13, 2021, Serena created a TikTok that addressed the criticism that she has received for getting engaged to someone who is 11 years older than she is.

“Mama said that it was ok,” Serena captioned the video, adding the woman shrug emoji. The video starts off with Serena dressed casually, with her hair down. She holds her hand up to her face, seemingly showing off her engagement ring, as the question on the bottom of the screen reads, “why are you engaged to someone 11 years older than you?”

The video then cuts to photos of celebrity couples with 11-year age gaps, including Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and Beyonce and Jay Z. At the end of the video, Serena smiles into the camera. All the while, the song “Mama Said” by Lukas Graham was playing.

Serena shared the post to her Instagram Stories, and Joe re-shared it to his.

Serena Received Positive Feedback for Her Post

TikTok users seemed to really appreciate Serena’s post, and shared their feelings about it in the comments section.

“Serena, thank you for representing relationship maturity! Y’all’s relationship is so healthy. Hoping for the best for you both. Congrats!” one TikTok user commented.

“Also, Joe is a good dude with a good heart. Age doesn’t matter at all as long as everyone is of age,” added another.

“I don’t care if Joe was 50 years older than me, I’d still date him. You’re one lucky woman,” added a third.

“Absolutely nothing wrong with the age gap when you and Joe are clearly meant to be together,” a fourth wrote.

