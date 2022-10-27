Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Surprise Fans With Shocking News

“Bachelor in Paradise” stars “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Serena Pitt just stunned all of their fans with shocking news. The couple fell in love during season 7 of the “Bachelor” spinoff and got engaged in the finale. They moved together into an apartment in New York City a few months ago, and the couple held an engagement party in her hometown of Toronto recently as well. Pitt and Amabile had shared some vague tidbits about when they would get married, but today they revealed a major shift in plans that fans surely never saw coming.

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt Just Got Married

On October 27, Amabile and Pitt shared a joint Instagram post revealing they had just gotten married. It was just a simple exchange of vows, and they were both dressed casually and comfortably. The officiant, as well as the newlyweds, wore face masks and some others in the room cheered when they were announced as being officially married. Then, the bride and groom took off their masks, laughed, and shared a kiss.

“JUST MARRIED!!” The caption began.

“We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn’t want to get married twice!” the caption continued. The “Bachelor in Paradise” newlyweds also noted there was a slightly longer video of their quick wedding on their YouTube page. There, they shared, “We decided to get married this morning at the New York Courthouse.” The video clip showed Pitt wiping away some tears after their first kiss as newlyweds, and they both looked thrilled to now be married.

‘Bachelor Nation’ Swooned Over Amabile & Pitts Revelation

The reaction to Amabile and Pitt’s Instagram post was huge and immediate. Within just 40 minutes after the surprise revelation, more than 1,500 comments and 80,000 likes poured in with love and congratulations.

“Congrats you two!!!! (For the record I’m ALL about getting married 2x),” teased “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer, who did the same thing with his wife.

“Sorry for squealing Lolol SOOO HAPPY FOR YOU,” gushed Natasha Parker, who co-hosts the “Click Bait” podcast with Amabile. Parker left another comment admitting she was “Literally in tears.”

“A whole a** husband and wifey!!!!” teased Tia Booth, the other “Click Bait” co-host.

“OMMGGGG YOU GUYS!!!! Ekkk!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!” wrote Ashley Iaconetti.

Dozens of other “Bachelor Nation” contestants added their own notes of congratulations for Pitt and Amabile. This was clearly kept a secret from essentially everybody, as the shock and excitement were constant themes throughout the hundreds of comments.

“WHAT!!!! STFU CONGRATULATIONS!!” Abigail Heringer wrote. “Bachelor in Paradise” fans will remember that Heringer was also on season 7, and she is still dating Noah Erb. The two broke up and left paradise as individuals, but reunited off-screen. They are not yet engaged, but he has hinted that will happen soon.

Fellow “Bachelor” franchise personalities weren’t the only ones gushing over Amabile and Pitt’s low-key wedding. Fans got in on the action too.

“This was beautiful and sentimental in every way,” one noted.

“Congratulations!! You two have been one of my favorite Bachelor franchise couples!!!” someone else added.