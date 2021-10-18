Fans Confused After Serena Pitt Attends Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Brunch

Michelle Young was celebrated at a “Bachelorette” brunch, but some fans were confused by the guest list for the event.

Ahead of the season 18 premiere of the ABC dating show, leading lady Michelle posed for photos at a party in her honor. In one pic shared to Instagram, she was seen with co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe as well as franchise alum Serena Pitt. The four women playfully posed in a rose-covered picture frame with “The Bachelorette” logo under them. Serena, who recently got engaged to “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile while filming “Bachelor in Paradise,” was front and center in a white dress for the photo.

“Picture perfect brunch celebrating our Bachelorette @michelleyoung #TheBachelorette,” came the caption.

There was also a video posted of the foursome dancing at the brunch, which took place at Catch in Los Angeles.

Fans Were Confused By Serena’s Appearance at the Celebration

In comments on the “Bachelorette” Instagram page, fans of the show were confused as to why Serena was in the photos. Several fans posted, “Why is Serena there?” in the comment section.

“Absolutely amazing but im confused why Serena is there. Not mad at all just curious!” one fan wrote.

“I understand the two hosts, but why is Serena P. there?” another asked.

“Why is Serena there? It’s so confusing! Is she also a teacher?” a third fan wanted to know.

When another asked, “Why is Serena there again?” a fan responded, “They say because she’s ‘close friends’ with Michelle, but I think it’s because Serena is engaged to Joe the producers are giving her special treatment! Something about Joe that everybody bends backwards.”

Serena Said She Considers Michelle Young a ‘Close Friend’

Fans did not really see a close friendship between Serena and Michelle when they were competing for Matt James’ heart during his season of “The Bachelor” in early 2021. But during an appearance on the “ClickBait With Bachelor Nation” podcast, Serena painted a very different picture of her relationship with “The Bachelorette” star.

“Michelle I would consider like a close friend of mine,” Serena said on the podcast. “She came in late on Matt’s season so we didn’t start getting close until later into the season… Her and I like bonded right off the bat…and yeah we’ve just continued on that friendship.”

“I mean yeah I talk to her on a regular basis,” Serena continued. “I’m beyond excited for her. I think every promo she looks stunning… the hair, the makeup, the fashion. Her personality shines through. I think it’s gonna be a great season. I’m going to watch every episode.”

Serena also said she was never worried that being ‘The Bachelorette” would be overwhelming for Michelle.

“No, because Michelle is just like a very steady person and she was a high-level athlete… she was like a D1 basketball player,” Serena explained. “And I just think like that intense environment, where it’s like very demanding and it’s like physically demanding, exhausting emotionally, she handles it well. She handled it well on Matt’s season and I think that she’s showing up. Her goal at the end of it is to find her person and she’s gonna do everything she needs to do to work with the men, work with the producers, to achieve her goal at the end of it.”

Serena also described Michelle as a “big personality.”

“She’s very playful very fun,” she said of the ABC star. “I could never see her with a shy, introverted guy. She definitely needs to be goofy and fun and sarcastic yes absolutely like she needs someone who is going to be like a power couple with her.”

