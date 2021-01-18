Serena Pitt on The Bachelor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Serena Pitt is a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor and is expected to be a top contender for Matt James’ heart.

“Serena P. has always led a disciplined lifestyle and says she has never really taken the time to pursue true love,” her bio on ABC.com reads. “But now, this typically logical thinker is throwing her rulebook out the window and is ready to meet the man of her dreams.”

In episode three of the show, Pitt gets a one-on-one date with James — a solid sign that she’ll be around for a while.

Here are five things to know about Pitt:

1. Pitt Works as a Publicist

Pitt graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University in 2019 and wasted no time diving into the workforce as a publicist. She spent a few months as an intern at LOCAL Life Magazine and, according to her LinkedIn, currently has an internship with MacIntyre Communications.

The hardcore reality television fan may appreciate that Pitt interviewed recent Big Brother stars Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans during her time with LOCAL Life.

Additionally, Pitt works as a brand ambassador for Cotton Candy Event Staffing, a Canada-based marketing agency. Pitt previously spent a couple years as a swimming lessons instructor.

2. Pitt’s 1 of 2 Canadians on ‘The Bachelor’

Pitt and Alana Milne are the only two Canadians on season 25, although Magi Tareke of Ethiopia rounds out a trio of international contestants.

Canada has represented itself well on The Bachelor in the past. There were even a couple Canadian contestants, Jillian Harris and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who took over as The Bachelorette lead after winning over America on The Bachelor.

In the most recent season of The Bachelorette, Blake Moynes was the sole Canadian of the season and finished in eighth place.

3. Pitt Is 1 of the Youngest Contestants Ever

While Pitt isn’t the youngest contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor, she isn’t far off. The only one younger on the show is Kit Keenan, the 21-year-old daughter of fashion designer, Cynthia Rowley. Corrinne Jones is a few months younger than Pitt, but was sent home on the first night.

Pitt is listed on the show as 22, but she turned 23 while the show was filming in October. Still, that makes her one of the few contestants to ever appear on the show at age 21 or 22.

The list of women to appear on The Bachelor before turning 23 can be counted on your hands. An interesting note is that no contestant on The Bachelorette has ever been younger than 23, according to Pop Sugar.

4. Pitt Competed in Prestigious Dance Competitions

When Pitt was still in high school, she and the rest of Vlad’s Dance Company in Richmond Hill, Ontario competed in the National Dance Championships at American Dance Awards.

Pitt was also a member of the WLU Competitive Dance Team during her time in college. There are even a handful of videos of that team’s performances on YouTube that list Pitt as the choreographer.

WLU Competitive Dance Team – Piano ManWLU Competitive Dance Team's Large Open 2018/2019 Choreographer: Serena Pitt No copyright infringement intended. All music belongs to the respective owner. 2019-05-23T17:00:02Z

While she isn’t quite a professional ballet dancer like fellow contestant Alicia Holloway, Pitt certainly has some dance credentials of her own.

5. Pitt Is of Indian Descent

Diversity has been put in the spotlight during this season of The Bachelor with James acting as the first Black man to ever lead a season of the show. There’s a diverse group of contestants too, and Pitt is no exception.

Her mother, Rasna Pitt, is of Indian descent. Rasna is a name of Hindu origin and she wrote in a Father’s Day post in 2020 that she’s thankful her two daughters, Serena and Talia, have her father as a “Nanaji” — an Indian word for a maternal grandfather.

The younger of the two sisters, Talia, currently attends Serena’s alma mater, Wilfrid Laurier University.

