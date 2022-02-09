Serena Pitt Poses in Bridal Gowns Ahead of Wedding Day

Serena Pitt got into bridal mode, but it wasn’t for her own wedding.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” star, who got engaged to “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile on the season 7 finale of the ABC dating show last summer, recently posed in several white wedding gowns for BHLDN.

In a series of photos shared to Instagram, Serena, who works as a fashion and beauty publicist, per Marie Claire, posed in three breathtaking gowns for the retail bridal line.

For the photoshoot, Serena held a floral bouquet as she posed in a strappy gown with a tulle bottom, a two-piece bandeau-topped dress, and a lacy, long-sleeved number.

In the caption to the post, Serena told fans she “had so much fun playing dress up for the day” in the gowns from BHLDN.

Bachelor Nation Stars Reacted to Serena Pitt’s Wedding Gown Photos

Serena’s bridal photoshoot attracted a lot of attention from fans and celebrity friends from Bachelor Nation. In the comment section, several of Serena’s co-stars from Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” weighed in on her bridal style.

“All of these looks! But I love the bandeau look,” wrote fellow “Bachelor” Season 25 alum Kristin Bria.

“Kind of love the strapless on you, it’s giving Carrie Bradshaw,” added BachelorNation alum “Queen” Victoria Larson.

“And just like that… Serena became a BHLDN Bride,” came a comment from the bridal company.

“Yep {Joe Amabile] is a lucky fella,” added Serena’s good friend, “Bachelor in Paradise” Abigail Heringer.

“I just got chills seeing you in a white dress I cannot wait,” fellow “Bachelor in Paradise” star Natasha Parker wrote to Serena.

“[Natasha Parker] please plan my wedding!” bride-to-be Serena replied.

Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Have Not Started Planning Their Wedding Yet

It may still be too soon for Serena to start shopping for her own wedding dress, because wedding planning still appears to be on the back burner. After getting engaged in Mexico last summer on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,” the Toronto native revealed that four months later, planning for her wedding day wasn’t even on the table.

“Wedding planning has not begun yet,” Serena told Hollywood Life Life in October 2021. “Planning right now just entails us moving in together. Joe’s lease is up in April in Chicago. We’re going to try and find a place together, which will be very exciting, and then start talking wedding plans a couple months after that, probably.”

“So maybe where we end up living might determine [where the wedding is],” she added. “But we want to make sure all of our friends and family can be present. Finding a place to live together is first [priority], and then we’ll walk down the aisle eventually.”

In an “Ask me a question” post on her Instagram story in late November, Serena made a similar statement.

“As for everyone asking about the wedding…the first step for us is moving in together. Wedding planning will come after that,” the “Bachelor in Paradise” star said at the time.

