‘Bachelor’ Star Announces Engagement 1 Month After Welcoming First Child

Former “Bachelor” contestant Shanae Ankney is engaged! The former reality star shared the exciting news on Instagram on May 16.

“I can’t wait to do it all with you Nate, you make me the happiest girl alive. Here’s to FOREVER. I love you,” she captioned an Instagram post, showing off her oval cut diamond ring. In the photo, Ankney rested her left hand on her newborn daughter.

Ankney’s fiance, Nate Ebner, is a professional football player, and has played for the New England Patriots.

Ankney rose to fame on season 22 of “The Bachelor” when she dated Clayton Echard. She was the villain of the season and was disliked by many fans. She also appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise,” but ultimately didn’t find what she was looking for.

Fans Reacted to Shanae Ankney’s Engagement News

It’s unclear how Ankney and Ebner first met, but the two went Instagram official in April 2023.

“Always laughing when I’m with you,” Ankney captioned a few photos of her and Ebner on her Instagram feed. From there, they had a sort of whirlwind romance, finding out they were expecting a child together less than six months later.

Now, they’ll begin thinking about their wedding. Ankney received quite a bit of support from fans on social media.

“Yay congrats I love when the underdog rises above. So happy for you,” one person wrote.

“Yay!! Congratulations! So happy for your little fam,” someone else added.

“Congratulations to my favorite girl on the bachelor ! You’re gonna make the most beautiful bride (next to my daughter this is),” a third comment read.

“Congrats! Hope it works out. Glad you found someone outside of tv,” a fourth Instagram user said.

“Awe. I’m so happy for you! The Lord is just blessing you over and over. Enjoy this special time,” another commenter posted.

Shanae Ankney and Nate Ebner Welcomed a Baby Girl in April 2024

Ankney and Ebner welcomed their daughter, Maven, in April 2024.

“You were worth the wait my sweet girl,” the new mom captioned an Instagram post, officially introducing her daughter to the social media world.

In an interview with People magazine before giving birth, Ankney opened up about her pregnancy.

“I knew I was pregnant before I even took the test. I just had a gut feeling. We waited and waited for the double lines to show up, and boom! The double lines appeared,” she told the outlet, adding, “Nate and I were looking at each other, just smiling and in awe.”

Meanwhile, Ebner told People that he was looking forward to becoming a first-time father.

“I’m super excited. I think Shanae is a wonderful human with a beautiful soul, and I can’t wait to watch her be an amazing mother to our child,” he said.

“She will be the absolute best, as she has so much love to give. I know it will be difficult, but I think I have a lot to offer, and I’m excited about the experience, the challenge and the learning along the way,” he added.

