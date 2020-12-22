Former Bachelorette Winner Spills Secrets

Earlier this week, former Bachelorette contestant Shawn Booth came forward, divulging some secrets about rose ceremonies.

The former reality star, who won Season 11 of the show, told US Weekly of rose ceremonies, “They’re long and they’re always super intense and cold… I just remember a bunch of ours being [cold].”

He continued, “It was so cold that they had to give us all pairs of Under Armour spandex [to] put underneath our suits,” he recalled. “And Kaitlyn was taking her time with that one and we were sitting out there for like a half hour, 45 minutes, just all shivering.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Booth & Bristowe Are No Longer Together

Booth became engaged to Bristowe, who recently took home the Dancing With the Stars trophy for the most recent season, during the season finale of the show in 2015. Three years later, in 2018, the couple ended things. Now, Bristowe is dating Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick.

The couple confirmed their relationship in late January and went public on social media not long after.

Bristowe recently told People, “My relationship with Jason was definitely not something I expected,” she said. “When I met him, dating anyone wasn’t even on my radar, especially dating anyone in Bachelor world, but something in my mind was rooting for him. And I thought, ‘Whoever dates him is a lucky girl.’”

Today, Booth owns a gym in Nashville called Boothcamp, where he leads group fitness classes.

What About Tayshia’s Finale?

Stop reading if you don’t want to know how this season finale of The Bachelorette ends.

Booth has divulged secrets about rose ceremonies, but what will go down in the final rose ceremony with Tayshia and her remaining contestants?

For the first time in, well, as long as we can remember, Reality Steve has dished that he doesn’t quite know how this season pans out.

Two sources have told him that Tayshia ends up choosing Zac, but the two end up breaking things off. Now, according to Reality Steve, Tayshia is “back in touch with Brendan and they are slowly working on a relationship.”

Reality Steve recently wrote, “I’m sure that brings up a bunch of questions, but frankly, I have no answers. That’s all I’ve got. Have they met up post show? Don’t know. How/when did things end with Zac? Don’t know. Who broke it off with who? Don’t know. Like I said, the Brendan stuff has been told to me for the last month, but I honestly have no idea if it’s true.”

There will also be no ATFR tonight, meaning it’s possible audiences will be left in the dark after the finale, unclear of who Tayshia (if anyone) is seeing these days.

At the end of the day, it’s possible that Tayshia is single. It’s possible she’s not. While Steve says he’s heard more than one person say that she is now working on a relationship with Brendan, it’s unclear if there’s any validity to that statement.

Tune in to the finale of The Bachelorette tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

READ NEXT: Famous Late Night Talk Show Is Ending