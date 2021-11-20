Shawn Booth Shades Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Relationship With Jason Tartick

Shawn Booth revealed that he is skeptical about Bachelor Nation relationships.

After winning “The Bachelorette” in 2015, Shawn had a three-year relationship with leading lady Kaitlyn Bristowe. But in a recent interview with the “Austin AF” podcast, the fitness trainer seemed to throw shade at her relationship with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick.

Shawn said that after his breakup with Kaitlyn, her way of dealing with things was to jump back into a new romance with the castoff from Becca Kufrin’s season and “share it with the world.” Shawn and Kaitlyn announced their split in November 2018, and by January 2019 she was official with Jason, per Cosmopolitan.

“I felt like it was disrespectful, but that’s not my place to say,” Shawn told the podcast. “We weren’t together she was able to do whatever she wanted to do. So it didn’t really matter how I felt. The biggest takeaway I took from that was, ‘OK, this is, like, a good move that we ended.’”

Shawn also revealed that when he was with “The Bachelorette” star they “would have to post stuff…. Just to make it seem like everything was still good and we’re still happy.”

“Now I don’t trust anything [on social media],” he added. “It’s a whole different ballgame with that, you do have brand deals. And that’s why I look at relationships now from ‘The Bachelor’ [and] I’m like, ‘Are they actually happy?’”

Like many Bachelor Nation pairs, both Kaitlyn and Jason have referenced their romance in ads for paid partnerships on their Instagram pages.

Shawn also said that “’love’ is a loose term” for reality TV couples who fall for one another in the public eye.

Kaitlyn Thinks Shawn Felt Like They Needed to Stay Together for the Show

Kaitlyn has been vocal about how she wanted her relationship with Shawn to work out.

While speaking on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast, Kaitlyn revealed that she thinks Shawn felt a responsibility for them to stay together because they were on the ABC reality show.

“I think he felt that way,” Kaitlyn revealed. “I don’t feel like I did because, I mean, there is definitely a lot of pressure on us, but I was madly in love with him. I thought that was my person and I would have done anything to try to stay with him.”

She added that the two had to put on a smile and pretend to be a “perfect happy couple” even as they were struggling in their relationship.

Kaitlyn continued, “Through those years, it did feel like a lot of pressure and people were always chiming in and kept talking about your relationship and think they know your relationship. I found that hard to keep up with because people did not know we were struggling on the other side. They thought we were this perfect happy couple and that was the part I felt was challenging.”

“I think he was kind of like, ‘Everyone thinks we are perfect. Let’s try and make it work,'” Kaitlyn said. “I was like, ‘Everyone thinks we’re perfect and I do want to try to make it work.”

Kaitlyn Has Credited What She Learned on ‘The Bachelorette’ For Helping Her Relationship With Jason Succeed

Kaitlyn and Jason are now engaged to be married. The bride-to-be has credited the ABC dating show for helping them both “grow.”

“On ‘The Bachelorette’ or ‘The Bachelor,‘ you’re talking to producers every single day on that show about your trauma, about relationships, about why you love the way you do, about what your insecurities are, and it’s actually quite therapeutic if you use it that way,” she told Hollywood Life in December 2020.

“I think Jason and I both did, and we really grew from the show and learned a lot about ourselves and what we wanted in relationships and being able to easily talk about it,” she continued. “I think that’s helped our relationship in that way. “

