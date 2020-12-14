Simone Santos, Brendan Morais’ Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELORETTE,’ NOT KEEP READING.

Since Tayshia Adams first met Brendan Morais, he was an immediate frontrunner on The Bachelorette. Adams gave Morais the first one-on-one date, and the two have been going strong ever since. During the date, Morais opened up to Adams about his past and that he was once married to a woman named Simone Santos.

Morais was initially hesitant to share the details of his divorce, but Adams related to his story. Before appearing on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and starring in her own season of The Bachelorette, Adams was married. Adams got married to Josh Bourelle in February 2016, but Bourelle filed for divorce in 2017, according to Us Weekly.

Here’s what you need to know about Simone Santos, Brendan Morais’ ex-wife:

1. Morais & Santos Were High School Sweethearts

While on his one-on-one date with Adams, Morais opened up about his past marriage with Santos. “In my early 20s, I did get married,” he told her. “It was a high school sweetheart situation. Our families had been close since elementary school.”

Morais added that the marriage didn’t work out, because, “we really fell out of love.” Morais continued, “There was no cheating, no abuse or addiction.” He added, “I didn’t really know who I was without her, and she didn’t really know who she was without me…It was definitely hard for me knowing that I failed to a certain extent.”

2. Morais & Santos Didn’t Have Kids Together

Morais revealed to Adams that a main reason for their divorce was their future together. Morais told Adams that Santos didn’t want to have kids.

“Children weren’t in her future,” he said. “I would have stuck it out at least initially in my mind [if she wanted children].” He added that the divorce took a serious toll on his family, because they could’t “comprehend” why the two divorced “seemingly over nothing.”

3. Santos Is a Fashion Designer & Samba Dancer

Santos is a “Designer” and “[Film] Shooter,” per her Instagram bio. Santos has opened up about her Brazilian family and Samba Dancing career before.

“I chose to dance because it’s one of my biggest passions and it’s maybe the funnest jobs ever,” she said in a 2018 feature in Soul Brasil Magazine. “And I began designing because I love to create and I love to express myself through my clothing. And even more than that I love to make clothes that help women to feel confident, sexy and at their very best.”

4. Santos & Morais Have Kept Quiet About Their Relationship

The Voice Blind Auditions: Sam Alves' Reaction VideoI had the camera on while me and my family watched my Blind Auditions on Season 4 of NBC's The Voice. I wanted to capture that moment of seeing myself on TV for the first time. Later on I decided that I would share the video with everyone so they could know how I felt… 2013-05-02T05:51:34Z

Morais has no photos with Santos, but there is a video showing a piece of their relationship. In 2013, a contestant from The Voice named Sam Alves posted a video on YouTube that shows him watching his audition live on television with Santos and Morais.

“Sitting next to me is my cousin Simone Morais who was at the taping of my Blind audition,” Alves explained in the description of the video. “Her husband Brendan Morais is right next to her. On the next couch (can’t see in the video) is my aunt Cristina, my cousin Natalie, my mom, and the amazingly talented singer Kathleen Regan (also on Season 4 of The Voice).”

5. Morais May Not Be Totally Over Santos

The couple’s divorce was finalized just over a year ago, according to Reality Steve. In the latest episode of The Bachelorette, Morais went on a group date where he and the other men took a lie detector test. When asked if he thought his family was ready to meet Adams, he hesitantly said yes. The polygraph then signaled the response was inconclusive and could be false.

Morais ends up leaving the show on his own after his family is the only one that doesn’t show up for hometown dates. His family’s hesitance with a new relationship so soon after his divorce may have played a role in his decision to leave. “Apparently that [Morais’ recently finalized divorce] played a big role in why he left,” Reality Steve wrote. “Guess he just wasn’t ready to jump into another relationship.

