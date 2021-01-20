Former First Impression Rose Winner Just Asked Clare Crawley Out on a Date

Clare Crawley hasn’t even officially been single for 24 hours, and she’s already been asked out on a date!

Shortly after Dale Moss confirmed that he and Crawley had ended their engagement, Spencer Robertson asked Crawley out for coffee. You may remember Robertson from Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette. Adams gave Robertson her First Impression rose. He was also the first suitor to steal a kiss from The Bachelorette.

Some may also recognize Robertson for making a joke to the other guys on the show, asking which one “scared” Crawley away. He and Adams didn’t make it very far into her season, however; she sent him home during the third rose ceremony.

Regardless of the fact that he didn’t find love on reality television, he seems to be interested in Crawley, as evidenced by his bold, yet fairly hilarious, Instagram post.

“Coffee @clarecrawley?” Robertson put on his Instagram Story on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

He Lives in San Diego & Attended the University of Oregon

Robertson is from La Jolla, California, but calls San Diego home these days. Robertson is also an athlete, as he played lacrosse in college. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 2012 with a Bachelor’s Degree in chemistry.

According to his LinkedIn page, he currently works as a water treatment engineer. He is the president of his own company, Robertson Water Treatment, which was founded in 2016. When he was fresh out of college, he spent four years working as a chemical engineer.

“This California stud has everything women are looking for: runs a successful business, enjoys a great social life filled with good friends and, thanks to his years of playing lacrosse, loves keeping active. According to Spencer, he is a romantic at heart but still hasn’t found someone to really bring out that side of him. You wouldn’t know that this charismatic guy grew up shy around women. He’s taking his newly found confidence into this journey and is ready to find the woman of his dreams. Spencer is looking for a woman who is fun, easygoing and hopes to find someone to be his co-captain aboard the cruise he calls life,” his bio on The Bachelorette website reads.

He Is Very Family-Oriented & Doesn’t Spend too Much Time on Social Media

Despite being an early favorite on Adams’ season and gaining a nice Instagram following (he’s got more than 47,000 follows), Robertson seems like a fairly humble, down-to-earth kind of guy. He doesn’t post too frequently, and doesn’t appear to be capitalizing on his five minutes of reality television fame — at least, he didn’t before he publicly asked Crawley out on a date.

Taking a look at Robertson’s Instagram account, it’s clear to see that he’s very family oriented. He has often shared photos of his cousins and a few throwbacks of his parents. On Christmas day, he shared the photo above. In the pic, he’s holding his nephew, baby Maverick.

Robertson, who appears to have a healthy amount of guy friends, also got along swimmingly with several guys from his season of The Bachelorette. He’s making waves in Bachelor Nation already, even getting trolled a bit by former cast members for the aforementioned Christmas photo.

“Heavy baby with that flex spenny,” Blake Moynes commented on the photo.

“Uncle Spence has been picking things up and then putting things down,” Dylan Barbour chimed in.

“Strong supporters of Uncle Spence,” Demar Jackson added.

