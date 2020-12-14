Friend of Bachelorette Contestant Makes Claims Against Production

A friend of Bachelorette contestant Spencer Robertson is claiming that producers made him out to be a villain on this season of the show.

The friend, Caz Morawski, recently told the La Jolla Light, “He’s a great guy… He’s driven, entrepreneurial and is constantly doing something. He’s not one to … sit back and wait. A lot of people who grew up in San Diego are more laid-back, and he is very driven. He has that SoCal vibe, but he is more likely to be out and about and making things happen.”

Morawski later added, “I think producers made him out to be more of a villain than he is… He made a comment when he walked in, and he does that from time to time. Some people might think it’s funny, but others might be sensitive about it. He’s also really competitive, so I think some of the other guys might have been threatened by him. But he gets along with most of the people he meets. If it was a normal situation, just a party or something, he would get along with everyone.”

A friend from middle school, Marcus Matibag, subsequently told the outlet that Robertson is a “super-nice guy, genuine, a true gentleman, but more on the shy side. It was actually a surprise to me that he was on ‘The Bachelorette.’ He’s not really cocky like that.”

Matibug echoed Morawski’s sentiments and shared that he thought producers may have “sliced and diced” some of the footage to make his personality seem different than it truly is.

What Do We Know About Robertson?

Robertson won Tayshia Adams’ first impression rose, which historically brings contestants very far in the competition. The 30-year-old currently lives in San Diego and, according to Marie Claire, used to play lacrosse as a midfielder.

Marie Claire adds that he attended the University of Oregon for Chemistry before founding Robertson Water Treatment.

When he made his entrance on this season of the show, Robertson asked which contestant “scared away” Clare Crawley. The joke, however, didn’t quite land and rubbed a few contestants the wrong way.

On Becca Kufrin’s podcast recently, Robertson said, “I had no idea that they had been put through the wringer with Clare. I have to take full responsibility for the fact that I misread the room,” he explained. “I said things that if I were to do it again, I would never say. … Full disclosure, I’m a moron. I say stupid things all the time, and I did not have a strategy.”

The question now is how far will Robertson get in the show?

Matibag tells the La Jolla Light, “I could see him going far because he is a nice guy… But I’ve never seen him compete against 16 other dudes for the attention of one woman, so I don’t know how that will go. We’ll see.”

According to Reality Steve, Robertson doesn’t last too long. He doesn’t make it to hometowns and is therefore not in the final four. Who does make it to the final four? Those end up being Ben Smith, Zac Clark, Brendan Morais, and Ivan Hall.

The Bachelor airs tonight, December 14, on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

