‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Spoilers – Episode 4

A new episode of “The Bachelorette” is here, and fans can’t wait to see what drama is in store.

The official synopsis for tonight’s episode reads:

A group date of Truth or Dare seems to be all fun and games until the night takes a serious turn and the men find themselves contemplating telling Katie a slimy secret they’ve uncovered. Later, Tayshia surprises Katie with a revelation about someone from her past and the men band together to tell the truth, leaving one suitor to fend for and defend himself. Tired of questioning who is here for the right reasons, our strong-willed Bachelorette takes a stand like we’ve never seen before to ensure the house is filled with good vibes only. It’s a rollercoaster of a week, to say the least.





Week 4 Sneak Peek: A New Arrival – The Bachelorette As the house turns on Thomas amidst his revelation that he wasn't sure what to expect from Bachelorette Katie Thurston initially but is now falling in love with her, a new arrival from Tayshia's past — Blake — seems to be interested in pursuing Katie as well. Will he join the house? Watch 'The Bachelorette'… 2021-06-22T16:08:43Z

What exactly does a Truth or Dare game entail? Who shows up as a potential contestant? And what’s Thurston have to say about it?

Here’s what you need to know:

The Arrival of Blake Moynes

On the June 28 episode of “The Bachelorette”, Moynes shows up and joins the group of men vying for Thurston’s heart.

When Nick Viall sat down to chat with Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast recently, he revealed some details about Moynes showing up for Thurston’s season and whether they had spoken at all before filming began.

“It sounds like there was some dialogue between Katie and Blake. I don’t think it was to the degree that it was with [me and] Kaitlyn,” Viall said. “[For us], it was like a pretty intense, you know, two months of dialogue, but I do think Blake will go far.”





In early June, Thurston, herself, admitted to Us Weekly that she and Moynes had some conversations before he appeared to compete on her season.

“I definitely knew who he was, which also Tayshia’s ex-boyfriend! So that’s weird,” Thurston told the outlet.

“We had chatted before, but usually what happens is, like, the guys will reach out to the women once they’re eliminated and be like, ‘Good luck, you did great.’ Like very generic, you know? And so to see him, I was like, ‘Why is he here?’ Like, ‘What’s happening?’”

Andrew Spencer Talks to the Bachelorette Privately

During Monday’s episode, Andrew Spencer takes Thurston aside to tell her that she is “one of the few women who he feels really understood by,” in the words of Carter Matt.

In the clip below, Spencer brings Thurston Taco Bell, and tells her, “I just want it to be really natural with you… I value every moment with you. They’re so brief but they’re so impactful.”

Thurston responds by saying, “I’m not here to waste time… if I give you a rose, there’s meaning behind that. I want to be focused n what this is supposed to end up in, which is an engagement.”

Spencer, according to his official “Bachelorette” bio, is 26 and is a pro football player in Austria.

He splits his time between Vienna and Chicago, where he works as a football coach and teacher’s assistant.

Spencer’s bio reads, “He is not afraid to make a grand romantic gesture and says that when the moment calls for it, he has no problem driving for hours just to hand deliver lunch and fresh flowers to that special woman. Andrew S. can’t wait to get married and hopes to have five kids one day.”