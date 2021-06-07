‘The Bachelorette’ 2021 Premiere Spoilers – Episode 1

For those thirsting to see what all the buzz is about, fear no more, because a new season of “The Bachelorette” will air Monday, June 7, at 8 pm Eastern time and Pacific time, with Katie Thurston front and center as the show’s lead.

As usual, web sleuth Reality Steve dug up some of the season’s major drama, including what will go down during the premiere, who we can expect as this season’s villain, and which singles are lucky enough to make it to Thurston’s final four.

Read on, but beware of spoilers for this season of “The Bachelorette”.

The Villain

Tonight, not only will the season’s villain reveal himself, but a familiar face in the form of Blake Moynes will also make his grand entrance early on this season.

According to Reality Steve, the villain this go-around is Thomas Jacobs. Reality Steve reported, “Basically, he’s the guy that ruffles some feathers early on with the other guys. I believe he gets an early rose, thus making him look like an early favorite, that quickly wears out his welcome with some of the others…”

What do we know about Jacobs?

The California native works in sales for Zillow.

His Zillow bio reveals that he is a former collegiate athlete at the University of San Diego, and has “excelled” both in his community and in his professional real estate career.

The bio continues, “He credits his success tracing back to his upbringing in a military household and life long love of competing in athletics. These molded his principles of discipline, integrity and an unrivaled work ethic that directly bring value to his clients through his passion to work above and beyond, around the clock to satisfy any specific needs regarding your real estate journey.”

Zillow writes that in his spare time, Thomas enjoys “spending time with his family including his two dogs, being active, enjoying the San Diego sunshine, and volunteering to coach youth basketball.”

And while Reality Steve has yet to reveal who is eliminated during the premiere episode, he does inform readers that Thomas is eliminated in either episode three or four.

The First Impression Rose

As far as the first impression rose of the season, that goes to Greg Grippo.

Some digging into Grippo’s life and social media reveal that he is 27 and works as a marketing sales representative, according to ScreenRant.

Cosmopolitan added that he graduated from Saint Michael’s College in 2018 with a degree in Business Administration Management.

The outlet reads, “When it comes to dating, Greg is a hopeless romantic who loves a first date that involves something active, such as riding bikes, dancing, or going to a concert. Once he finds his person (possibly Katie, who wowed her suitors in her night one gown), Greg wants to travel and discover the world with his wife.”

And for those who have watched the show for multiple seasons now, you’ll be happy to know that Blake Moynes makes it pretty far this season.

On Sunday, June 6, Reality Steve revealed that he goes so far as to make it to the final four, along with Justin Glaze, Andrew Spencer, and Grippo.

The premiere of “The Bachelorette” airs Monday, June 7, at 8 pm Pacific time, Eastern time, on ABC.