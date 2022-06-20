Spoilers & ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Beach Pic Revealed

Some ‘Bachelor’ fans are more dedicated than others. ZacharyReality has taken fandom for “Bachelor in Paradise” to the next level. He posted on his Twitter account on June 19, 2022, “Someone took a boat and sailed to BIP.” A photo taken of the cast and crew filming on the beach was posted right along with it.

WARNING! This post contains major spoilers. Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know anything about Bachelor in Paradise 2022!

This Is What ZacharyReality Saw

ZacharyReality followers had mixed reactions to the enthusiast’s stunt. One admonished, “that’s kinda creepy ngl 💀 like cmon Zachary.” Another couldn’t contain their excitement, writing, “Omg yessss! Patiently waiting.” One fan joked, “All I’m hearing is that you probably need to look into boat rentals next year hahaha.”

Which Cast Members Were Revealed?

Fans have deduced from the photo that they definitely see Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall on the beach, both of whom were on season 7 of BIP. One Twitter user posted, “Yooo, wait. Is that Aaron again?” and another tweeted, “Looks like Aaron and James are back again.”

Clancy and Bonsall were known for their hilarious bromance in BIP season 7. As Screen Rant describes, “James and Aaron were inseparable. As James said, ‘it’s me and you vs. the world, bro.’ Chelsea Vaughn, whom Aaron dated briefly, said that if Aaron spent more time with James than her, she was taking her rose back.”

According to The Brag, some fans are also convinced they saw Andrew Spencer from Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette,” sporting white shorts on the BIP beach. Spencer is the jokester who came out of the limo using a fake British accent on season 25.

As Bustle reminds fans, Thurston was heartbroken when she sent Spencer home. She apologized profusely for not giving him the much-coveted rose prior to hometowns. She explained, “I could not look your mom and sister in the eye and tell them what they would want to hear… It’s really hard saying goodbye because you are truly one of a kind. You deserve to find a great love.” Spencer responded graciously with “It’s bittersweet but just know I will forever hold you dear to my heart.”

It looks like all three of these jocular bachelors will have a new chance at finding serious romance this season. Viewers will be able to see the drama unfold staring September 27th, 2022 on ABC.

Other spoilers have already been released from various outlets, including noted spoiler icon, Reality Steve. For example, he tweeted on June 8, 2022, “Lace Morris will be on this season” along with a picture of her stepping out of a shuttle bus. Fans will recall Morris from Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor” where she made quite an impression with her outrageous personality. She ended up bowing out of the competition in week 3, claiming that “she needed to work on herself before she could dedicate time to a relationship,” explains Bustle. Morris returned to the franchise in season three of BIP, where she got engaged to Grant Kemp. The relationship did not last and now it seems the quirky real estate broker will be given the opportunity to find her soulmate in paradise once again.