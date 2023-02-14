‘Bachelor’ Spoilers Reveal Major Hiccup Ahead for Zach Shallcross During Week 5 in London

Zach Shallcross is looking for love as “The Bachelor,” and he has already navigated some difficult decisions and dramatic moments during the first few episodes of his season. Spoilers from the preview for the next episode hint at something significant coming that wreaks havoc on Shallcross and his ladies. Luckily, spoiler king Reality Steve has some insight into what the dramatic sneak peek references, and he spilled the beans in recent podcasts.

‘The Bachelor’ Heads to London for Episode 6 & a Major Obstacle Pops Up

Week 5 Sneak Peek: 'This Week Was Robbed' – The Bachelor Next week, Bachelor Zach Shallcross and the remaining women travel to London to continue their journey — but a bombshell disrupts everything, prompting Zach to tell the ladies 'this week was robbed.' Find out what happens on 'The Bachelor' 2023 MONDAYS 8/7c on ABC. Stream on Hulu. 2023-02-14T06:00:08Z

The preview that aired at the end of episode 4 laid the groundwork for what “The Bachelor” viewers can expect in episode 5 airing on Monday, February 20. At the beginning of the clip, Shallcross notes he’s in the perfect place to fall in love. A snippet of a one-on-one date with Gabi Elnicki is shown, and it looks like it’s a dream setting for romance to blossom. The two dance with one another under a chandelier and share a kiss while “The Bachelor” star can be heard in audio declaring, “Nothing’s gonna stop us.”

Unfortunately, “The Bachelor” spoilers reveal something happens that does stop Shallcross and his ladies from forging forward as they normally would at this stage of filming. The preview shifts to host Jesse Palmer telling the ladies he received “some really bad news.” The ladies then look devastated and sniffle as they console one another and talk about this unexpected development.

Zach Shallcross Tested Positive for COVID-19

According to blogger Reality Steve, filming for “The Bachelor” hit a major snag in London because Shallcross tested positive for COVID-19. “As for London, I said a couple weeks ago that Gabi had the only 1-on-1 in London and that there were no other dates, but I didn’t know why,” the blogger detailed. “Well now I do. Zach got COVID in London, hence the rest of the dates having to be cancelled, and the rose ceremony in London was done over Zoom,” Reality Steve added.

As a result of Shallcross’ positive COVID results, “production had to be shut down for the rest of the time there.” While Reality Steve is not sure what else happened in London, he noted production moved to Estonia to film episode 6 and everything seemingly returned to normal at that point, in terms of filming. As the COVID situation plays out in London, the preview shows Shallcross sitting in his suit, noting “This week was robbed.” Separately, the ladies cry and question “why this happens.” Palmer is heard admitting they need to decide what to do now, and Shallcross seems resigned as he concurs with a deflated, “Yeah.”

In his February 14 podcast and blog post, Reality Steve added one more tidbit. Apparently, one of the bachelorettes ended up with COVID too. However, he’s not sure which lady it was, or what happened to her. “I’m starting to think whoever got it was allowed to wait it out and stay on the show,” he noted. However, he also pointed out that last season on “The Bachelorette,” Logan Palmer supposedly tested positive for COVID and was immediately sent home. Some “The Bachelor” fans will likely question why the two situations were handled differently, but they may be left hanging on that front.