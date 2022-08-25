Announcer Infuriates ‘The Bachelor’s’ Rachael Kirkconnell Over False Claims

Over the weekend, stars of “The Bachelor,” Rachel Kirkconnell and her boyfriend, Matt James, were attending the Monster Energy Big3 Celebrity Basketball Game at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, where James was participating.

Ladies, He’s NOT Single

According to an Instagram story posted by Kirkconnell, she was happily cheering her man on as he made a remarkable shot, until she heard the announcer say, “Ladies, he’s single!” And then she heard it again. And again.

People Magazine printed a clip of the Instagram story, showing James out on the court, and Kirkconnell exclaiming in text on top of the image, “Anytime Matt would do something, announcer: ‘Ladies, he’s single. Like what?!!?! literally a good 10 times.”

Although the pair did break up shortly after James proposed, due to racial controversies, they reunited very quickly and have been going strong as a couple ever since. According to People, “Rachael Kirkconnell is making sure everyone knows Matt James is definitely off the market!”

People reports, “Despite the awkward moment on Monday, that didn’t stop Kirkconnell from enjoying the basketball event. Earlier in the evening, the reality star shared a photo with her sister Trinity, who also attended the event. She also posted some more clips of James on the court showing off his basketball skills.”

In additional Instagram stories posted by Kirkconnell, she seemed in better spirits. People reports the 25-year-old captioned her posts with “Matty got to play in the Big3 celeb game this weekend! I love being a bball gf!” and “he didn’t stand a chance…@gronk ‘and one’ lmaooo”

The latter refers to James going head-to-head on the court with NFL star Rob Gronkowski (aka Gronk). A video of their face offs can still be seen on James’ Instagram account, which he captioned with “POV: Getting bullied as an adult 😂🤷🏾‍♂️”

More About the Game

The Monster Energy Big3 Celebrity Game is a charity event designed “to raise money and awareness for underprivileged youth,” according to the Big 3 website. Two teams of celebrities, which included Matt James, Rob Gronkowski, Ozuna, Vernon Davis and former Harlem Globetrotter, Crissa Jackson, battled it out on Sunday August 21st. The game was “followed by the league’s inaugural All-Star Game and 2022 Championship Game,” the website reports.

The celebrity game involving Matt James is scheduled to air on CBS on Sunday, September 4. “The inaugural 2022 All-Star Game and 2022 Championship Game marked the highest-rated BIG3 event since 2019…peaking at more than one million viewers on CBS,” the Big 3 website reported on August 24th.

Fans who watched the clip of James and Gronk on Instagram found it amusing. Ex-football player, Brice Butler remarked, “Thats a big dude dog lololol u worked hard right there!!!” to which James replied, “@brice_butler I’m calling for a double team next time, that ain’t right! 😂.”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Time to hit the weight room 😂 💪.” James responded to that post as well, claiming, “I been hitting it!”

One fan asked, “why are you wearing a beanie while playing? lol.” James, who seemed to have an answer for everything, replied, “i beanie SZN!”

READ NEXT: Engaged ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple, Hannah & Dylan, Discuss Bizarre Wedding Plans