How Can Fans Stay in the Bachelor Mansion?

Fans of Bachelor Nation can now step into the shoes of one of the franchise’s many stars by staying at the Villa de la Vina, known on the show as “The Mansion.” The Malibu estate has now been listed on Airbnb for rent.

Located in the Santa Monica Mountains, this 10-acre property boasts 10,000-square-feet of interior and 20,000-square-feet of exterior space.

“This 200 year-old Mediterranean-style revival house, with its one-of-a-kind pool and romantic archways, exudes the rich feeling of a picturesque hideaway with canyon, mountain and vineyard views,” according to the rental’s listing.

Villa de la Vina has become a mainstay of the franchise, serving as the principal location for nearly every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. While fans may miss it while filming has shifted to all-inclusive resorts during the COVID-19 pandemic, they can stay in the house for nearly $6,000 a night.

Until filming returns to the iconic location, The Mansion can fit up to 13 guests in its seven bedrooms and eighth bathrooms. What they have deemed “one of the most famous pools in the world,” is accompanied by two jacuzzis. Additional amenities include “a pool table, hand crafted furniture, eye popping views, and enormous outdoor space.”

The stay does come with some stipulations, as no parties, filming, professional photography or gatherings are allowed on the property by penalty of trespassing charges.

These rules do not come with wiggle room as Reality Steve revealed on Twitter he reached out with thoughts of hosting a future fan appreciation event at the home. As he tweeted, “Forget it. I just emailed with them. They are strict about a ‘no parties’ policy. They get asked all the time about it. 13 people max they say.”

The Mansion has not been used in franchise spinoffs, such as Listen to Your Heart, Bachelor Winter Games and Bachelor in Paradise.

The Mansion Narrowly Avoided Destruction in the 2018 California Wildfires

Marshall Haraden, The Mansion’s owner, told Us Weekly the property was damaged but the structure was intact after the Woolsey Fires of 2018 during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. When the fires occurred, Underwood and his contestants were abroad. At the time, Haraden’s family resided in the estate during the months when Bachelor Nation shows weren’t filming.

He explained the damage to the publication, saying:

“The main house is there. Everything’s fine and the accessory building up front that they use for the shows as a basecamp, it was destroyed. It’s gone, but it’s not something that’s do-or-die for the show that [production] relies on. There’s a lot of times that they’ve used it for something else and they didn’t use it for basecamp, so it’s a versatile are for them. They can makeshift. With the building gone, they can put some modular trailers there for the duration of the show and it’ll be just fine. But we’ve already talked and it’s not going to interrupt the show. The damage up around the house is minimal, which we’ll get back to shape real quick with our crew.”

Chris Woodyard, the Los Angeles Bureau Chief for USA TODAY, revealed on Twitter that while the Bachelor Mansion survived, it’s neighbor burnt to the ground.

Filming resumed at the property for both Hannah Brown and Peter Weber.

Fans of the Franchise Try to Scale the Fence

While Haraden told Us Weekly that security was brought in following the fires to prevent looting, he revealed there are issues with safety year-round.

“The challenge is during the year, you know? While we’re living there, a lot of people try to climb it and it gets really awkward sometimes, so you’ve got to protect it,” Haraden said. “People think that, because it’s a TV show that’s on TV, all these people are at the house. They’re not. They filmed and moved on to wherever they go, so that’s usually when it’s cursed the most.”

While you won’t see Tayshia Adams search for love at The Mansion, her search for love will continue Tuesday 8/7c on ABC.

