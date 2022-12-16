‘Bachelor Nation’ Stars Mourn Fan-Favorite Entertainer’s Death & ‘His Brilliant Light’

The sudden death earlier this week of Stephen “tWitch” Boss has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment industry. The former “So You Think You Can Dance” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” personality died by suicide at the age of 40 and many people from within “Bachelor Nation” are sharing their love for Boss, his wife Allison Holker, and their children. Tyler Cameron shared a beautiful tribute to Boss on his Instagram page, having worked with him on “The Real Dirty Dancing” earlier this year. Now, quite a few others from “The Bachelor” franchise have opened up about their experiences with him, too.

Here’s what you need to know:

Trista Sutter Was a ‘Massive Fan’

The “OG” star of “The Bachelorette,” Trista Sutter, shared a touching post on her Instagram page shortly after learning of Boss’ death. “I only met him a few times but each time, his smile lit up the room,” she noted. “I was a massive fan…from the first day I watched him on SYTYCD. Joy and talent exuded from him and seeing him do his thing in person was such a treat,” the former “Bachelorette” added. The photos Sutter shared showed her with Boss on three different occasions, two of which included her daughter, Blakesley. One appeared to be relatively recent, with Blakesley not too much younger than she is now, while the other seemed to include Sutter’s daughter as a toddler. “My heart breaks for Allison, his family and friends and anyone who was touched by his brilliant light,” Sutter detailed.

Former “Bachelorette” Ashley Hebert also shared support for Boss and his family via her Instagram stories. “I am speechless. Sending love to his family and all of those that loved him dearly,” she wrote on one story slide. Andrew Spencer from Katie Thurston’s season also acknowledged Boss’ death on his Instagram stories. “Check in on your friends even the ones that seem happy from afar,” he wrote.

‘Bachelor’ Franchise Stars Touched on Mental Health & ‘Invisible Pain’

“The Bachelorette” stars Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe honored Boss via their Instagram pages too. Bristowe’s post included a screenshot of the suicide and crisis hotline, and she included a touching caption.

“My heart has been heavy all day for @allisonholker and her family. I felt complete shock hearing the news,” Bristowe began. “I thought of Twitch as a bright light. Like I’m sure all of you did. And sometimes those bright lights burn the quickest,” she continued.

Tartick shared the tribute DeGeneres posted about Boss and added, “Absolutely devastating. Another tragic reminder that even behind the most beautiful lights there may be pain & suffering invisible to the eye.” In his caption, he added, “Behind those bright smiles, there may be pain that you cannot see, understand or fathom. Check on others and show compassion.”

Riley Christian, who was on Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette” and was also briefly engaged to Maurissa Gunn after “Bachelor in Paradise,” spoke from his heart in a video he posted on his Instagram page. Christian specifically addressed the topic of men’s mental health, urging any “who are having difficulty with issues please talk to someone.”

A number of other “Bachelor Nation” stars shared their heartbreak and notes of support for Boss and his family via their Instagram stories as well. Boss was not a member of “Bachelor Nation,” but his talent and bright personality clearly left a mark on his fellow reality television stars, anyway.