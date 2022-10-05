27-Year-Old ‘Bachelor’ Alum Beefs with Teenage ‘Stranger Things’ Star

Most people know Noah Schnapp for his role as Will Byers on the hit Netflix series, “Stranger Things.” Bachelor Nation fans know Hannah Godwin from Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” and for getting engaged to Dylan Barbour on season 6 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

What fans may not know is that Schnapp slid into Godwin’s DMs about a year ago, and then broke a promise to Godwin, according to a TikTok video she posted on September 28, 2022. The caption read: “@Noah Schnapp I got a bone to pick with u!!!”

In a strained attempt at rap, Godwin informed TikTok viewers “one thing about me is about a year ago, I opened Instagram, and I said ‘Yo, who just slid in my DMs? And it is Noah Schnapp, he said ‘Hey, my best friend is obsessed with you. It’s her birthday, could you make her a birthday video saying ‘hi?’”

The patchy rhyming attempts continued with: “I said, ‘Oh my gosh, but yes you have to do the same. My best friend Dina is so obsessed with you, will you make a video? He said ‘I gotchu.'”

Godwin also rapped, “So I woke up and I made a video the next morning and I hit ‘go.’ Then I sent it to him. He said ‘This is perfect.’ I said ‘Awesome,’ and I never got a video back. But it’s OK, maybe he was busy, who knows? But we are still waiting on a video.”

Schnapp responded to Godwin the same day that she posted the video, writing “What?? I’m sending it rn who’s it for.” The 27-year old Bachelor Nation star replied, “I’ll have my people reach out to ur people.”

According to People, “Whether or not this video will happen, it appears Godwin’s TikTok persuaded the actor to offer up a good deed.”

Entertainment Weekly had a suggestion: “Maybe the video in question got lost in the Upside Down?”

Fan Reactions Ran the Gamut

Many TikTok users were quick to urge Schnapp to keep up his end of the deal, including Godwin’s fiancé, Dylan Barbour, who wrote, “Noah what’s good bro.”

“Cmon!!!! That’s not fair!” one viewer posted, to which Godwin replied, “it’s literally just funny to me it’s ok.”

“Good job Hannah for calling him out” another viewer declared. Godwin responded, “noooo it’s just funny.”

While most responses were geared toward prompting Schnapp into action, some viewers defended him. One posted, “In his defense he probably gets 100s of requests for videos…” Another exclaimed, “He’s a literal teenager and a working actor. Give him a break.”

Some fans were upset with Godwin for beefing with someone so young. One fan commented, “Bro why are adults so hell bent on starting beef with a 17 yr old😭” Schnapp turned 18 on October 3, but technically he was 17 when the comment was posted on October 2. Another viewer wrote, “What’s with these adults picking on children??”

Quite a few viewers felt compelled to comment on Godwin’s rapping skills. “The constant attempt to be on beat is so funny to me, like I adore you 😂” wrote one fan. Someone else posted, “Music majors everywhere are crying rn.” Other fans begged for an update and to see the video. Will it suddenly appear? Stranger things have happened.

