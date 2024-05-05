‘Golden Bachelor’ Star Susan Noles Reveals She’s Dating Someone New

Fans fell in love with Susan Noles during the debut season of “The Golden Bachelor.” Noles and “Golden Bachelor” lead Gerry Turner never really developed a romantic connection before her elimination. However, they seemed to form a solid friendship. Now, Noles reveals the latest on her love life and fans love it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Susan Noles Met Her New Beau in a Comical Way

On May 3, People shared a fun update on Noles’ love life. “The Golden Bachelor” star has a new man in her life. It turns out, she met him in a very non-reality television way.

“He bought a new home and he was going to get some things he needed, and he asked to take a selfie,” Noles said of her new suitor. “I can’t go grocery shopping without somebody recognizing [me]. And this is Philly, the City of Brotherly Love. We all know everybody here,” she added.

The media outlet shared Noles and the mystery man from Marshall’s have been “out on a couple of dates” so far.

While Noles did not find love on “The Golden Bachelor,” she did find a bestie. Noles and fellow bachelorette Kathy Swarts have been practically inseparable since filming the show. They even have launched a podcast together.

“We became very, very important in each other’s lives. And we’re here to celebrate life,” Noles said of Swarts.

Swarts told People Noles is the “perfect person” and added that any man would be lucky to have her as a partner. Swarts explained, “Susan loves to cook, she loves to clean, she likes to shop — all you guys out there, check her out!”

The former “Golden Bachelor” “villain” even revealed, “Susan shops for me. When we’re not doing our podcast, Susan is telling me what I need to buy.” Noles also quipped that deciding what Swarts should eat is also her “job,” given her love of cooking.

Noles Isn’t Ruling out an Appearance on ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

News of Noles’ new romance might disappoint some fans of “The Golden Bachelor.” Many were vying to see Noles take on the role of being the first “Golden Bachelorette” lead.

ABC has announced they will film a season of “The Golden Bachelorette” and it will air in the fall. Although the network has not yet revealed their chosen lady, the buzz is that someone has been picked. It is rumored that filming will begin right after filming for Jenn Tran’s run as “The Bachelorette” wraps.

Fans of Noles should not entirely give up on seeing her back on television screens, though. She told People, “I hope we get called back and go give some advice.” Noles did just that during Joey Graziadei’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Swarts quipped, “I want all the rejects. I’m willing to take sloppy seconds” in regards to “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Noles didn’t reveal much about her man from Marshall’s. Despite that, “The Golden Bachelor” fans seem happy for her nonetheless.

One fan on Reddit joked, “You never know what kind of deals you’re going to find at Marshall’s!!”

“Goals,” another Redditor declared.

“This cracks me up. I actually want this to be product placement. Get those bags, ladies” someone else joked.