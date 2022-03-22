Susie Evans Reveals How She Handles Critics of Her Relationship With Clayton Echard

Susie Evans may have won the heart of “The Bachelor,” but she hasn’t won the hearts of some fans of the show.

After Evans and Clayton Echard broke things off in Iceland over his prior Fantasy Suite dates, “The Bachelor” star went on to leave his runner-ups Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia in tears after admitting he slept with them both and was in love with them and Evans all at once.

Evans and Echard reconnected after filming ended, and on his “After the Final Rose” special the two revealed plans for “The Bachelor” star to relocate to Evans’ hometown in Virginia.

But not everyone is there for this “happy” ending on the rose-filled reality show.

Susie Evans Had a Message For Critics on Social Media

Evans’ move to reconcile with Echard has left some fans in disbelief. Not only was Echard accused of gaslighting Evans after she told him that his intimate overnights with the other women were a deal-breaker for her, but he went on to dump Recchia and Windey for Evans after convincing the two women to meet his parents.

On social media, Evans revealed that she has received some online hate from critics who aren’t happy about her ending with Echard, and hinted that she hits the block button.

“Picture this,” she wrote on Twitter. “I get a notification that someone tagged me in a hateful comment. I go to their page to block and see ‘follow back. You don’t get to both follow me and harass me.”

Commenters replied to tell Evans that while she gained a lot of followers from her stint on “The Bachelor,” not all of them will be supportive.

“You don’t want people to follow you, then don’t be on Twitter,” one commenter wrote.

“Picture this,” another tweeted. “Going on the show 2 make the most dramatic exit 2 be bachelorette but not getting the call 2 be chosen so u go back to the bachelor who ambushed u into a room 2 meet his parents & then invited u to a surprise proposal. All because u didnt want 2 leave empty handed.”

Susie Evans Admitted She Could Be Part of the Most Hated Bachelor Couple Ever

Evans and Echard have been dealing with hate ever since their surprise ending on the ABC dating show played out live. During an appearance on the “Viall Files” podcast, Evans admitted that she knew fans of the show wouldn’t all be happy about her rekindled relationship with Echard.

“I’m just going to be honest: I knew it was not going to be well-received, and I’ve been telling Clayton this,” she said. “I’m like, ‘They are not going to be happy for us. Like, they’re just not. Like, the way it happened. We could be the most hated couple in Bachelor Nation. We really could.'”

While not every fan is happy, Evans and Echard have received support from other members of Bachelor Nation. Katie Thurston, who ended her season engaged to Blake Moynes, then broke up with him and found love with another one of her suitors, John Hersey, commented, “Sometimes you just need to be in the real world for that clarity …happy for you both!”

READ NEXT: Clayton Echard Says His Brother is ‘Bashing’ Him