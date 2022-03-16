Susie Evans Reveals Her Couple Name With Clayton Echard

Susie Evans made a single-sentence comment on Instagram the morning after “The Bachelor” surprise ending. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to get spoilers!

Evans posted a photo showing her with Clayton Echard on her Instagram page on March 16, 2022, with a caption. The pair had quite a tumultuous ride on this season of “The Bachelor,” but they claim it’s ended in happiness, and Evans took to Instagram to underscore that point.

Here’s what you need to know:

Evans Is Calling Them ‘Claysie’

Think Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez). Or Brangelina (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie). Evans wrote with the Instagram caption,

“It’s Claysie baby. 🤪” she wrote.

The comments under the post were largely favorable. Here are some of them, “Your smile 😭😍 you deserve the world, happy for you two!”

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe posted a heart. Jesse Palmer wrote, “😂❤️😂❤️😂❤️.”

“I’m so happy for you, you deserve all this and more!!! I’m rooting for you guys ❤️❤️❤️” wrote another fan. “You are BOTH fabulous people! Happy for you two!” said another. Another fan explained, “So happy for you guys! loves not easy but you found a way to make it work🤍”

Another fan remarked on their smiles, saying, “Children are going to have perfect teeth tbh,” and “So so so happy for you both! Ignore the haters. They have their own issues. Love always wins!”

On Twitter, People Weren’t as Kind

Clown 🤡 Clayton was hands down the worst bachelor ever. The whole guy falls for the girl who got away is getting really old. I hope the producers can come up with a new plot twist. Good luck to Gabby and Rachel. Hopefully they don’t fall in love with with the same guy. #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/JcfdjFFCqv — Stephanie Donofry (@SDonofry) March 16, 2022

As fans of the show know, Echard and Susie broke up initially on the show when he revealed that he had slept with two other finalists during the overnight dates. This didn’t sit well with Evans, who explained that to Echard. He was less than understanding, and showed her the door. That led to people on Twitter accusing Echard of gaslighting Evans.

However, he realized he still loved her and made that clear to the other women. That resulted in some angry words from Gabby and Rachel toward Clayton, when he revealed his heart was with Evans. Evans, however, then rejected Echard In Iceland, meaning he left the final rose ceremony alone. However, at the After the Final Rose, they reappeared together and explained that they are giving it another try. They reconnected after the show ended and are now dating, which Evans’ Instagram post certainly solidifies. Got all that?

“In a weird, twisted way it did work out because I ended up with Susie. And I’m happier than I’ve ever been,” Echard told People Magazine.

On Twitter the reaction was not as favorable as it was on Evans’ Instagram page.

“Clown 🤡 Clayton was hands down the worst bachelor ever. The whole guy falls for the girl who got away is getting really old. I hope the producers can come up with a new plot twist. Good luck to Gabby and Rachel. Hopefully they don’t fall in love with with the same guy. #Bachelor,” wrote one person.

“I really think @BachelorABC missed an opportunity to address the dangers of abusive behavior. What we witnessed wasn’t ok – and there are women worldwide who experience the same (or worse) at the hands of manipulative men who aren’t held responsible,” wrote another.

“The consensus is that #Clayton was the WORST bachelor in history, right??! #Bachelor #BachelorABC,” said another person.

