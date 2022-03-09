What Happens Next Between Clayton Echard & Susie Evans? [Spoilers]

On the Tuesday, March 8, 2022, episode of “The Bachelor,” viewers watched a fight unfold between Clayton Echard and Susie Evans.

Things seemed to be going really well between the two, who sat down for the evening portion of their date in hopes of continuing their night — and making it to the Fantasy Suite. However, when Clayton opened up to Susie and told her that he was in love with her, she couldn’t help but wonder if he had those same feelings for another woman — or if he had sex with anyone else.

To Susie, that intimacy should be saved for someone who you really have a deep connection with. In her eyes, if Clayton felt something very strong with her — to the point where he felt like he could propose — he wouldn’t have slept with anyone else. Clayton admitted to having sex with both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, which made Susie rethink everything. From there, things escalated.

As Susie expressed her feelings and tried to process, Clayton told her that she should have expressed her opinions on sex to him before the Overnight Dates. Clayton got frustrated with Susie, even angry at times, and ultimately sent her home. But have fans seen the end of Susie? Has Clayton?

Warning: Potential “Bachelor” spoilers ahead.

Here’s what you need to know:

Susie Comes Back for the Final Rose Ceremony

While it’s unclear how Susie gets from point A to point B, she is expected to return to the show. According to Reality Steve, Susie will come back and she and Clayton will talk. There will be a final rose ceremony, but Susie will be the only woman left. Clayton will get down on one knee and propose to Susie in Iceland, but she says no.

Many have been speculating about how things will play out on the two part “Bachelor” finale that will air on Monday, March 14, 2022, and Tuesday, March 15, 2022. From the previews, fans saw Gabby and Rachel at the rose ceremony following the Overnight Dates. Clayton tells them that he is in love with both of them, and that he was also in love with Susie. He then tells Gabby and Rachel that he was intimate with both of them.

From there, it’s unclear what happens. It’s possible that Clayton could send both Gabby and Rachel home. It’s also possible that the two women self-eliminate. What seems clear is that Clayton does not move forward with any more dates. Just when he thinks his season is over, Susie comes back. Whether she did this on her own, or because producers set it up, viewers may never know.

Susie & Clayton May Have Rekindled After the Show or She May Be the Next ‘Bachelorette’

What happens at the finale is still a bit hazy, so it’s no surprise that what happens after the show wraps is also unclear. Reality Steve believes that Clayton is single and that he’s been single since leaving Iceland. However, there are some signs that he may actually be dating someone — either from his season, Susie, or someone else.

The proof — if you want to call it that — comes in the form of apparent Airbnbs that Clayton has supposedly stayed in. Internet sleuths appear to have matched some of Clayton’s Instagram photos with Airbnbs, and many think that he’s been seeing someone privately — which is part of his ABC contract, as to not spoil the season.

However, there is also chatter that Susie will be the next “Bachelorette.” According to Reality Steve, Susie is the name that he’s heard, though he hasn’t confirmed whether or not she got the gig. The new season of the show is expected to begin filming in about a week or two and the official ‘ette announcement is expected during the “After the Final Rose” special on March 15, 2022.

