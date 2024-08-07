Bachelor Nation Star Says Relationship Status Is ‘Complicated’ Amid Split Rumors

A lot of fans were thrilled when “The Bachelor” franchise stars Susie Evans and Justin Glaze confirmed they were dating. For the last couple of months, though, Bachelor Nation has wondered if the two split.

At a recent event, Evans faced a question about the status of her relationship with Glaze. Her answers might not provide the couple’s fans any relief, though.

“I think we’ve just kind of been keeping things more private, obviously more private than usual while we figure things out for ourselves, either individually or together,” Evans told People on August 6.

Susie Evans Says Things Are ‘Complicated’ With Justin Glaze

People talked with Evans on August 4 while she attended the Miss USA 2024 pageant. When asked about the status of their romance, Evans described it as “complicated.”

As she noted, she and Glaze began as friends. “So what’s most important for us was that we just respect each other, love each other through whatever our relationship became, which is something we decided even before we ever dated, was friendship first.”

“The Bachelor” alum added, “We think so highly of each other, we respect each other. So that is the forefront of everything.”

Evans also mentioned setting boundaries “for yourself, or for your relationship with that person, or with the public or for whatever it is.”

Us Weekly asked about her relationship status while she attended the same event. Evans spoke quite a bit about boundaries with them, as well.

“You have to figure out the boundaries that you’re comfortable with with the public,” Evans noted. She continued, “There is this pressure to put yourself out there because it’s kind of my livelihood at this point.”

Evans added, “I realized that it’s better to protect your privacy and your peace than to appease what people want from you.”

Evans Has Focused on ‘Setting Boundaries’

As Us Weekly noted, Evans and Glaze previously posted one another on their Instagram pages frequently. Their multiple posts involving one another that came before they were dating prompted Bachelor Nation to suspect they were a romantic couple long before they went Instagram official.

On January 24, when the pair confirmed their romance, Evans quipped, “Okay fine… y’all were right” in the caption of the couple’s hard-launch Instagram post.

Now, however, both Evans and Glaze have stopped posting about one another entirely.

The last time Glaze posted a photo including Evans on his Instagram page was on June 16. As for Evans, her last Instagram post that included Glaze came on June 13.

While talking with Us Weekly, Evans explained she has learned about “setting boundaries and enforcing them” in therapy.

“I think that’s something really important for all of us. It’s something I need to work on,” she continued.

The former “Bachelor” star explained that with her job being so public, setting and enforcing boundaries is “something I’m establishing now and pursuing.”

In her chats with both Us Weekly and People, Evans danced around the question of whether she and Glaze are still together.

Her admission that their status is complicated, and the pair’s hesitation to say or post anything more definitive, seems the closest that fans will get to an answer for now.