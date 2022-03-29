PHOTO: Susie Evans Looks Completely Different With Dark Hair

Susie Evans is on cloud nine with her beau Clayton Echard after a crazy season of “The Bachelor” nearly left her completely heartbroken.

Susie ended up breaking things off with Clayton after learning that he had slept with both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. However, she agreed to talk to him again, and even met his family. At the final rose ceremony — after Clayton sent the other two women home — he expressed his love to Susie. However, she broke up with him and told him that she simply couldn’t move forward in their relationship because she didn’t feel the same about him as he felt about her.

The day after filming wrapped, Susie sent Clayton a DM on Instagram, according to E! News. The two ended up talking, and were able to work things out. They went public with their on-again relationship during the “After the Final Rose” special that aired on March 15, 2022.

While fans have varying opinions on Susie and Clayton’s relationship, many have decided to give them a chance — and several fans actually like them together. Doing a bit of a deep dive on Susie’s Instagram, fans will see that she is a former beauty pageant contestant — and that she used to have really dark hair.

Here’s what you need to know:

Susie’s Hair Was Dark Brown in 2019

Long before she applied to be on “The Bachelor,” Susie was focused on her career as a beauty pageant contestant. She also experimented with different hair colors, though she always seemed to keep her hair very long.

The reality star previously rocked dark brown hair, which completely changed her look. There are quite a few photos of her on Instagram in which she has chocolate brown hair, and the photos appear to date back to 2019.

In January 2020, Susie was crowned Miss Virginia USA.

“I haven’t had enough time to sit down and put my thoughts into words for a post but I’m so beyond excited to represent the Commonwealth of Virginia at Miss USA 2020,” she captioned a photo of herself just after she earned the title.

She had previously won Miss Virginia Teen USA in November 2010, and was later crowned Miss Williamsburg USA before winning the Miss Virginia USA pageant.

These days, Susie’s hair is much lighter, as she has a lot of blond highlights throughout.

Susie Was a Disney Princess

In addition to her pageant past, Susie also worked at Tokyo Disneyland as a Disney princess. Of course, Susie wore several different wigs to help transform her into various princesses, and each one completely changed her overall look.

Before she ended up winning Clayton’s heart, a Reddit thread about her past life was started — and many people became instant Susie fans.

“This post is responsible for me adding her on IG,” one person wrote on the thread.

“She’s so cute and she seems kind. She definitely has the Disney eyes,” another comment read.

“I call her dollface, because her face looks like the model for a doll’s. I can’t remember names this early in a season. Dollface it is,” a third person added.

“She definitely has the face for it. she could pull off pretty much any Disney princess,” a fourth comment read.

READ NEXT: Popular ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Finally Sets a Wedding Date