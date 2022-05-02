Clayton Echard & Susie Evans Confuse Fans With Instagram Photo

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans have been going strong ever since reuniting after their time on “The Bachelor.” Although the two didn’t end up getting engaged on the finale of the show, they rekindled their romance after the cameras stopped rolling, and seem very much in love months later.

Shortly after their relationship was on again, Echard decided to move from Arizona to Virginia Beach so that he and Evans could continue to build their relationship. The two drove cross country together, and shared their journey with fans on their respective Instagram Stories.

Now that things are settling down for the lovebirds, they are continuing to keep fans in the loop by way of social media. However, a recent photo that Evans shared on her feed really confused fans.

Here’s what you need to know:

Several People Thought Echard & Evans Were Having a Baby

Echard and Evans got a cool opportunity to hang out with a sloth on Echard’s birthday. Evans took to Instagram to share the news.

“Clayton and my face when we found out we were going to meet a sloth for his birthday,” she captioned a post of her and Echard. The issue with the photo is that several people thought that the two were making a baby announcement! With both Echard and Evans dressed in blue — him in a a pair of jeans and Evans in a baby blue dress — as they popped a bottle of champagne, the picture looked like a gender reveal to many.

“Definitely thought I was gonna swipe to a few ultrasound pictures,” Nayte Olukoya commented on the pic.

“Don’t you put that into the universe yet,” Echard responded.

“I thought you were having a baby. Sloths are dope too tho,” former “Bachelor” contestant Victoria Fuller added.

“Not why did I think this was a baby announcement,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Why did I think this was a gender reveal,” a fourth comment read.

“Awww I thought y’all were pregnant,” said a fifth person.

Some Other Instagram Users Thought the Photo Was an Engagement Announcement

Despite Evans being very clear in the caption of the photo, other Instagram users thought that the couple was announcing an engagement.

“I thought this was engagement photos for a second,” read one comment.

“I thought this was engagement,” someone else said.

However, a swipe left showed a video from when Echard came face-to-face with a sloth. It hung from a branch in front of Echard and took some food from the reality star. Echard laughed as he pat the Sloth’s head.

The majority of the comments on the post were about the sloth. Many people thought that the encounter was “cool” and several asked Echard and Evans where they were able to get up close and personal with the mammal. Unfortunately, neither Echard nor Evans responded to any of the questions.

Other people commented that they really like Echard and Evans as a couple and are glad that the two ended up working things out post-show. Many fans would like to see these two get engaged — and would really love a gender reveal when the time is right.

