‘Bachelor’ Winner Navigated a ‘Rough Patch’ Amid Split Rumors

A former winner from “The Bachelor” shared a brief update on how she is doing amid rumors she and her Bachelor Nation beau split. Susie Evans and Justin Glaze went public with their romance in January after months of rumors they were dating.

Over the past couple of months, many Bachelor Nation fans have sensed the couple may have broken up. Recent comments made by Evans suggested that might be the case. So far, neither Evans nor Glaze has directly confirmed their romance is over. However, Evan’s latest Instagram Story seemed to hint at that being the case.

Susie Evans Admitted She’d Been Feeling ‘Down’

On August 13, Evans took to her Instagram Stories to share a bit of a life update with her followers. She posted a mirror selfie she took in a bathroom while wearing workout clothing.

Evans wrote, “Been working out consistently for 3 weeks now and I’m feeling better physically and mentally.” She added, “I usually work out but went through a rough patch and wasn’t getting up and active for a while.

“The Bachelor” star, who won Clayton Echard’s season, also shared, “This is a little PSA to anyone feeling down, move your body. (And put your phone down.. lol) Your mind will thank you!”

She did not mention Glaze or their relationship at all in her Instagram Story. However, the timing of Evans’ “rough patch” and “feeling down” syncs with her lack of social media presence with Glaze.

‘The Bachelor’ Star Recently Admitted Her Relationship With Justin Glaze Was ‘Complicated’

On January 24, Evans and Glaze went “Instagram Official” with their romantic relationship. She posted on Instagram, “Okay fine… y’all were right,” along with two photos and a video of the couple together.

Evans and Glaze posted glimpses of their relationship frequently on Instagram for several months. More recently, however, that has stopped entirely.

She talked to Us Weekly about setting boundaries and sharing less of her personal life online. On August 5, the outlet shared what Evans told them during a chat at the Miss USA 2024 pageant.

“You have to figure out the boundaries that you’re comfortable with…there is this pressure to put yourself out there,” she admitted. Evans added, “I realized that it’s better to protect your privacy and your peace than to appease what people want from you.”

At the same event, Evans talked with People, as well. She explained, “I think we’ve just kind of been keeping things more private, obviously more private than usual while we figure things out for ourselves, either individually or together.”

After Evans’ recent comments to Us Weekly, fans took to “The Bachelor” subreddit to share their thoughts on the relationship.

“I actually quite liked them together. They both have nice energy and seem fun. Oh well,” one Redditor commented.

“This just sounds like a complex way of saying you still have two months of joint ads to roll out before you can announce a break up,” quipped another Redditor.

“Really complicated long winded way to say you broke up lol,” someone else joked on Reddit.

“Such a cute couple. I hope they work it out,” read a separate comment.