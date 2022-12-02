‘Bachelor’ Winner Reflects on Breakup: ‘I Wouldn’t Change Anything’

A recent “Bachelor Nation” couple seemed to be doing well after a tumultuous season, but fans started to suspect Clayton Echard and Susie Evans were not ultimately going to go the distance. When the two “Bachelor” stars revealed they would be moving, but separately, fans speculated a split was on the horizon. Echard and Evans initially denied that was the case, but before long, “The Bachelor” pair announced their breakup. Evans has recently opened up a bit about the relationship and subsequent split, and fans will not want to miss what she had to share.

Here’s what you need to know:

Susie Evans Said She & Clayton Echard Were Not Compatible

Evans joined Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast and shared some insight into the end of her romance with Echard. She did not dish out any snarky or juicy details about what went wrong with her “Bachelor” relationship. She explained, “I just kept having this feeling, like, I don’t think at the root of who we are, and our expectations in relationships, I don’t know that we are compatible.” As Evans navigated the challenges of the relationship, she came to believe “ultimately expectations of what do you want in a partner, what do you want from yourself and all of those things, and we weren’t really aligned on those things.” Evans did not share specific examples though.

“The Bachelor” star detailed, “We truly did feel love for each other,” and she pointed out that “nothing HAPPENED, we just weren’t really compatible.” On her blog, Evans noted, “Towards the end of this relationship, I was in a pretty low place with myself.” She added those around her could “see that my sparkle had dulled and I was far from thriving.” In addition, Evans revealed, she “was struggling and felt misaligned with the best version of me.”

‘The Bachelor’ Stars Have Not Remained in Regular Contact

When Echard and Evans initially split, “The Bachelor” stars suggested the door might be open for an eventual reconciliation. Evans noted during her recent Us Weekly podcast chat she “was very open-minded to how it would look like” after the split, in terms of ongoing communication with Echard. She told him, “I’m comfortable with however this is gonna work for both of us,” and didn’t want to do anything that Echard felt was harmful to him. Sadly, “He was able to express to me that he didn’t think it was gonna be good to stay in touch.”

As a result, Echard and Evans are not currently in touch with one another on a regular basis. He sent her a “really nice message” a month or so ago, and “it brought me to tears.” Echard noted his gratitude for all Evans did in their relationship, and Evans shared it meant a lot to her and that it was “really, really nice to hear from him.” Despite that, they did not catch up further, and it seems they do not necessarily plan to do so. “The Bachelor” star shared she wouldn’t go back and change anything, despite the difficulties, and Evans believes the experiences have ultimately helped her grow as a person.