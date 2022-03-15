The Real Reason Susie Evans Stayed in Iceland

Susie Evans appears to be the person who Clayton Echard can’t keep his mind off of, and he’s planning on trying to get her to give him a second chance on the finale of “The Bachelor.”

Warning: Major “Bachelor” spoilers ahead.

Viewers who tuned in to watch part one of the “Bachelor” finale know that both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia met Clayton’s parents. Things seemed to go well for both women, who had previously been left in tears after Clayton told them that he was in love with both of them — and that he was in love with Susie.

From there, things got a bit crazy. Here’s what you need to know:

Clayton Will Get a Chance to Talk to Susie Again

After spending time with Gabby and Rachel and his parents, Clayton couldn’t help but shake Susie — who left days prior — from his mind. At the end of the episode, host Jesse Palmer sits down with Clayton and Clayton’s family to share that Susie was actually still in Iceland, and that it was possible for Clayton to try to talk to her.

Clayton lit up a bit, and explained that he felt that he needed to take a chance because he was really in love with Susie and he didn’t want to end the season without some kind of closure — or, perhaps, the chance to make her change her mind.

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Clayton and Susie are going to talk and he’s going to convince her to meet his parents. He will also be parting ways with Gabby and Rachel after realizing that it is Susie that he wants to be with.

There may or may not be a final rose ceremony or a ring, but Reality Steve shared that Clayton is going to express his feelings for Susie and she’s going to tell him that she doesn’t feel the same. They both left Iceland single — and Reality Steve believes that Clayton is still single, despite the constant teases of twists to come.

A Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Revealed Why Susie Was Still in Iceland After She & Clayton Broke Up

Many fans seem to be wondering why Susie was still in Iceland after she and Clayton parted ways, and a former “Bachelor” star explained the reason.

In a Q&A on his Instagram Stories on March 15, 2022, someone asked Arie Luyendyk why Susie stuck around.

“Typically the final 3 contestants are held in the last location until the show wraps,” Arie responded. “They do this because there are people like Reality Steve tracking flights to try and spoil the season. I believe Kendall from our season stayed in Peru for weeks,” Arie added.

Arie — who married Lauren Luyendyk after a fairly wild end to his own season in which he got engaged to Becca Kufrin only to still have feelings for Lauren his “runner up” — also confirmed that the lead doesn’t get to choose the order of the Fantasy Suite dates. He explained that producers choose the order in an effort to create the most drama. Of course, in Clayton’s case, having Susie go last worked like a charm.

