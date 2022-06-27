PHOTOS: Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Marries in ‘Extremely Romantic’ Ceremony

Another “Bachelor Nation” veteran is now formally off the market. A couple of weeks ago, Haley Ferguson from Ben Higgins’ season wed hockey player Oula Palve. On June 25, Sydney Hightower from Peter Weber’s run as “The Bachelor” married NFL player Fred Warner, and it was quite the event.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Couple Exchanged Vows in a Special & Unique Chapel

E! News shared that Hightower and Warner wed in Vista, California. The wedding had a classic, traditional feel, the bride shared, and she wore a form-fitting gown from Susie Bridals while Warner wore a custom Giorgio Armani suit. The couple exchanged vows inside “a chapel that was flown over from France,” the bride shared. “It was extremely romantic and very secluded and private,” Hightower shared. The original pieces for the chapel were flown to California from France and reconstructed at the wedding venue. “I think that’s just kind of who we are as people. So, there was no question that had to be there,” she detailed about the chapel.

Hightower had several fellow ladies from “The Bachelor” by her side during her wedding. Kiarra Norman, who was also on Weber’s season, was the maid of honor. Page Six noted that other “Bachelor Nation” attendees included Kylie Ramos, Victoria Paul, Natasha Parker, Jasmine Nguyen, and Tammy Ly. The groom’s side included Terrell Burgess, who plays for the Los Angeles Rams, and Warner’s younger brother, Troy Warner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Pair Planned a ‘Classy’ Reception & Exotic Honeymoon

Hightower told E! News the reception was designed to be “classy, timeless and simple.” She wanted a “romantic and chill” feel, and guests celebrated under candle-lit lighting. The décor for Hightower’s big day included “romantic baby breath orchids and white roses.” As Us Weekly shared, sparklers set the stage for the bride and groom’s first dance at the reception, where the white dance floor had “S” and “F” gold cursive letters on it.

Instagram stories shared by guests revealed the couple created two signature cocktails, seemingly named after their dogs, and Hightower apparently changed into a second dress for the latter part of the evening. An Instagram post by Nguyen revealed a table of “Late Night Snacks” at the reception, with jars filled with caramel popcorn, Airheads candies, and other fun sweets. The bar was hopping, and “The Bachelor” crew seemed to do shots together late into the evening.

The Warner newlyweds planned to fly to Tahiti for their honeymoon, beginning right after the wedding. “We originally planned on going to Europe,” the bride told E! News. “But with Fred’s training schedule and training camp coming up next month, he cannot take that many days off from working.” They shifted their plans to Tahiti where they could “take it easy for a few days,” and they’ll make a trip to Europe during the NFL off-season.

As soon as Hightower shared some photos from the wedding on Instagram, fellow “Bachelor Nation” veterans flooded her comments section with compliments. “S T U N N I N G,” wrote Vanessa Grimaldi. “The most beautiful bride I’ve ever seen,” Paul declared. Nguyen added, “A VISION IN WHITE,” and the consensus clearly was that Hightower was absolutely stunning as a bride.