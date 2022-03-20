‘Bachelor’ Star Says She’s Done With the Franchise

Another one bites the dust.

“Bachelor” star Tammy Ly, who first appeared on Peter Weber’s season before joining “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2021, has made a clear statement about her future within the franchise. The real estate agent, who did not find love in Mexico last summer, sounds ready to leave this chapter of her life behind.

“I won’t be live tweeting the show anymore. Quite frankly bc Idgaf anymore lol,” she tweeted on March 3, 2022.

“I can’t wait until I’m off contract in April,” she added. Then, when someone asked if she would return to BiP in the future, Tammy responded, “never again.”

It’s unclear what Tammy plans on doing once her contract expires, but there are very strict rules about what can and cannot be said, for example. Some of these obligations have been outlined by Ranker.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tammy’s Tweets Come After She Made Comments About the Show’s Lack of Diversity

While it’s unclear what may have pushed Tammy to the point where she wants to be completely done with the “Bachelor” franchise, there are a couple of things that played out on social media over the past few weeks that may explain her decision.

On February 24, 2022, Tammy commented on the ongoing conversation that fans of the show have about the lack of diversity, especially amongst leads. Matt James was the very first Black man to hand out roses on the show, and his season aired in 2021. There have only been two female Black leads thus far, Rachel Lindsay and Michelle Young. The rest of the leads have been Caucasian; there has never been a Latino, Asian, or Indian lead.

Beyond that, the cast of each season is also made up primarily of white people. On Clayton’s season, Serene Russell made it to the top four, but was sent home before the Fantasy Suite Dates. Serene may have been a fan favorite, but her Instagram following had the lowest growth out of the top four (the other three are white).

“Why does the only non-white woman in Clayton’s final four have less than a third of the Instagram followers that the other three women? Serene and Susie are the only contestants in the final four to have received two one-on-one dates and yet Serene has less than 20K followers and Susie has nearly 90K,” the BachelorRabbitHole Instagram account captioned a photo of Clayton’s top four and their respective Instagram follower count.

Tammy took issue with this — and tweeted about it.

“You guys scream that you want diversity. Yet look at these numbers. You wonder why it’s hard for POC contestants in this franchise. They give you what you want to see and it’s CLEAR it’s Caucasian,” she tweeted.

When someone commented, trying to tell Tammy that “only 7% of the audience that watches the show are Black” and claimed that “it’s not racism,” Tammy responded.

“Did you know there’s more races other than black and white?” she wrote.

Tammy Doesn’t Seem to Be Regretting Her Decision

Tammy has stuck to her word, choosing to sit out Clayton Echard’s “Women Tell All” that aired on Monday, March 7, 2022. She did not tweet about the episode, and didn’t mention anything about the show being on television on Monday night.

“I just gotta say. Life is more sweet and enjoyable without the bachelor franchise,” she tweeted on March 8, 2022.

On March 1, 2022, Tammy posted an interesting tweet that suggested that she was receiving some negative feedback based on her opinions on Clayton’s season.

“It makes me laugh that bach fans get upset when past cast comments on new cast IG. Am I not allowed to support the [people] I like just like you do?” she asked.

Two days later, she announced that she was done with the franchise.

