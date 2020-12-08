Tayshia Adams Makes Revealing Statements About Having Sex

Tayshia Adams is opening up about her changing views on premarital sex. During a recent episode of her podcast, Click Bait, Adams revealed that she no longer believes in saving herself for marriage.

“I waited ‘til marriage so that being said, like, I now have a different [outlook],” the Bachelorette told co-hosts Joe Amabile and Natasha Parker. She added, “I feel like sex before marriage is important because that’s such an intimate thing with your partner and like you need to, I think it’s something you have to explore, to be honest.”

During a one-on-one date on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, Adams revealed she had previously been married to her first boyfriend. She split from ex-husband Josh Bourelle after a year-and-a-half of marriage, claiming infidelity played a part.

Describing herself as someone who doesn’t “really have many past hookups,” she did clarify her point of view. The California-native said, “Now I’m not saying go and have a one-night stand every single day, but I’m just saying like it shouldn’t be the foundation of your relationship. I think it should definitely be a thing you connect on. I think it’s very, very special.”

Adams took over as the lead of The Bachelorette after Clare Crawley exited the season early engaged to Dale Moss. Crawley’s remaining men and a few additional ones brought onto the show are vying for her heart.

Adams Opened up About Infidelity in Her Past Marriage During a One-on-One Date

During her first one-on-one date of the season with Brendan Morais, the pair opened up about having been previously married.

“I also had lost myself in the marriage. Like, my identity was him,” she told Morais. “Unfortunately, there was infidelity and other issues, not on my part, and then we got divorced and I, too, felt like I failed. And I too felt embarrassed and ashamed.”

She had previously appeared on The Viall Files and opened up about his infidelity, though noting she did not want to get divorced.

She told former Bachelor Nick Viall that her marriage ended shortly after moving to Los Angeles. “People who are not from here kind of get curious about all the people and the different lifestyles,” she told the podcast host. “Maybe that’s too much for some people to handle.”

The former couple was together for six years.

Adams Previously Found Love on Bachelor in Paradise

After appearing on The Bachelor, Adams tried her luck in Mexico appearing on season six of Bachelor in Paradise. In paradise, the former phlebotomist was torn between Derek Peth and John Paul Jones, eventually moving forward with Jones.

Despite a clear connection, and some cute moments like Paradise Prom, the former couple left alone. Adams eventually flew to Maryland to win him back and the two revealed their relationship on the reunion special.

Their romance proved short-lived, announcing in October 2019 that they had split. She wrote in part, “We were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other.”

Jones is still rooting for Adams. “I’m very excited for her,” he told People. “I think this seems like a great time in her life to really settle down and choose the one.”

Adams search for love continues tonight on ABC at 8/7c.

