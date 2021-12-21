Tayshia Adams Reveals She Will Not Be on ‘ATFR’

Tayshia Adams will not be hosting the “After the Final Rose” special alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. The former “Bachelorette” revealed the news just a couple of hours before the show was scheduled to air live on ABC.

“Tonight is the finale for Michelle’s season. I do look a little bit too casual to be walking out there tonight, but it’s just because — as you guys may know — it’s a little crazy here in New York, and I was recently exposed [to COVID-19], so just as an abundance of caution for Michelle, to have her night, as well as Kaitlyn, all the crew, to produce this live finale tonight, I will not be there in person,” Tayshia said on her Instagram Stories.

Tayshia did not say whether or not she was feeling ill or if she had taken a COVID-19 test, but she did sound mildly stuffy in her video.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tayshia Said She Will Still Be Tuning in & Teased an Emotional Finale

Although Tayshia will be leaving the hosting duties solely to Kaitlyn on Tuesday night, she did say that she’d be tuning in to watch how everything plays out on television for Michelle and her final two guys.

“That does not mean that I will not be tuning in, popping my popcorn, enjoying it all, cuz I’m telling you right now, I was there in person for the finale. And it’s one you do not want to miss. I’ll be having my tissues, I’ll be having my popcorn, and possible a glass of wine. It’s crazy. It’s absolutely crazy. But you’re going to wanna watch it,” Tayshia said.

Tayshia also wished Kaitlyn well, telling her, “you got this,” as the former lead takes the hosting lead while Tayshia quarantines back in the Big Apple.

Kaitlyn Has Been Nervous About Hosting ‘ATFR’

On Monday, December 20, 2021, Kaitlyn took to her Instagram Stories to ask her fans to send her good vibes for the live show.

On Tuesday morning, Kaitlyn revealed that she woke up early because she’s super “nervous” about tonight’s live show. “Live television scares the poop out of me,” she said. “I mean, I’ve danced on live television before but, like, I’m having major imposter syndrome, and [I’m] wondering if someone’s going to call the fraud police to pick me up and take me away from this job because it’s too good to be true,” she added.

Kaitlyn went on to say that she wants to do a good job — to make Bachelor Nation proud — and to really give Michelle and her guys the opportunity to say everything that they need to say.

Kaitlyn will sit down with Michelle, Michelle’s F2, and Michelle and her new fiance, for the very first time on Tuesday night. The “After the Final Rose” special will air directly after the finale on ABC and will make the first time that Michelle and her fiance will take their romance public post-filming.

Michelle and her fiance will be on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 — but Kaitlyn will be off the hook for that appearance.

READ NEXT: Michelle Young’s ‘Bachelorette’ Winner Didn’t Expect to Be on the Show for Long