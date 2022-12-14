‘Bachelorette’ Addresses Rumors She’s Dating Bravo Star

A star from “The Bachelorette” is speaking out about rumors she’s dating a guy from the Bravo reality show “Southern Charm.”

One year after Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams ended her engagement to fiancé Zac Clark, rumors surfaced that she was “in love” with a Bravo reality star – and the rumors were fueled by the Bravo veteran himself.

But in a recent interview, Adams set the record straight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tayshia Adams Said She is Just Friends With ‘Southern Charm’ Stars Austen Kroll

Adams opened up about her relationship status in a December 2022 interview with Us Weekly. In the interview, she addressed the end of her engagement to Clark, telling the outlet that she purposely kept details of their split private and that only she and Clark “know the truth and where we stand.”

Adam also confirmed that, despite social media rumors, she is still single and working on herself.

“People really want me to be in a couple relationships,” she revealed, before addressing buzz that sparks flew between her and “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll after they met last year on “Watch What Happens Live” when she was still engaged to Clark.

“We have a couple of mutual friends here in the city and every time he is here, I happen to run into the man,” Adams said. “But he’s awesome. I can’t say that we’re fully in love like he has claimed, but love you, Austen.”

Adam also noted that while she would “never say never” to dating a public figure again, she would be more protective of her next relationship.

While on WWHL with Kroll in October 2021, Adams said she “dodged a bullet” with some of the guys she dated on “The Bachelor” franchise, including former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood, who later came out as gay. At the time, she said she was ”happy” to be engaged to Clark as she flashed her Neil Lane engagement ring. But one month later, the two announced their breakup.

Austen Kroll Joked That He is ‘In Love’ With Tayshia Adams

Adams’ comments about Kroll come after he posted a photo of the two of them together and teased that love was in bloom. According to Reality Blurb, earlier in December, Kroll posted a photo of him and Adams after he spent time with her while he was visiting New York City with friends.

“We’re in love. Stop asking,” Kroll captioned an Instagram story of him and Adams shared on December 4, 2022.

While Adams has now shut down Kroll’s rumor mill, both reality stars are currently single.

Kroll’s caption came after his romance with “Southern Charm” cast mate Olivia Flowers ended. On the “Southern Charm” reunion, the exes confirmed that their relationship was over.

This is also not the first time that Kroll has attempted to start a romance rumor about himself. According to BravoTV.com, during BravoCon in October 2022, he stirred the pot when asked about rumors that he had a thing for his “Southern Charm” cast mate Taylor Ann Green, who is the ex-girlfriend of his close friend, Shep Rose. “We are madly in love and we’re together,” Kroll cracked. “Taylor and I are expecting.”

