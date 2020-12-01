Tayshia Adams’ Stats: What Is Her Age, Height & Ethnicity?

Tayshia Adams is making history as the first replacement lead in Bachelor Nation history. She took over as Bachelorette mid-season after Clare Crawley exited the show early engaged to Dale Moss.

While Chris Harrison often says “This is the most dramatic season in Bachelorette history,” that would likely be accurate this year. Aside from the casting shake-up, the COVID-19 pandemic caused production delays that pushed the airdate to conflict with Dancing with the Stars. As a result, episodes have aired on Tuesdays for the first time in recent history. The setting looks different this year, not having filmed at the Bachelor Mansion, but entirely at the La Quinta Resort and Club to deal with pandemic-imposed travel restrictions.

Here are some stats on the history-making Bachelorette:

Adams Celebrated Her 30th Birthday After She Finished Filming

Much was made of Crawley’s casting as the oldest Bachelorette at age 39. Her replacement, Adams, was 10 years younger, filming the season when she was 29 years old.

In her first Instagram post after returning home from filming, she celebrated her 30th birthday. In the photo, she is looking at a birthday cake in front of 3-0 balloons.

“I am 30, I am definitely flirty, And I’m fkn THRIVING!!!” wrote Adams, a clear reference to the often said phrase in the movie 13 Going On 30.

Adams was born on September 4, 1990.

Adams Is Biracial

Adams casting as the replacement lead for season 16 of The Bachelorette marked another unprecedented move in an increasingly history-making season.

“Not only am I African American, but I am Mexican, and I’m going to have an opportunity to have a platform to relate to so many women who look like me who haven’t had the opportunity to relate to someone in the past,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

Adams’ casting was celebrated by many who called for greater diversity in the franchise, even launching a petition earlier this year. She comes just ahead of Matt James’ outing as the franchise’s first Black Bachelor.

A particularly poignant moment this season occurred during Adams’ one-on-one date with Ivan Hall where they discussed their experience being Black and the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement on them.

“I think being in Orange County surrounded by a lot of people that don’t look like me, being the only person that looks like me, I’m realizing that I’ve been trying so hard my whole life to like blend in because I knew I was different,” Adams told Hall while wiping away tears. “Hearing people yell like ‘Black Lives Matter’ is just like, it hit me more than I realized just because those are people like in my backyard that I’ve been trying to prove for so long that I’m the same as them.”

Adams Is 5’5” Tall

While Adams has many defining attributes that differentiate her from previous Bachelorettes, her height is not one of them. She is 5’ 5” tall, according to WikiBio.

In 2016, a Thrillist article looked into the height of all of the Bachelor Nation leads up until that point. The average height of the first 12 Bachelorettes is 5’ 5”.

