‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Winner Revealed

SPOILERS: Stop reading if you do not want spoilers on season 16 of The Bachelorette.

While viewers are still watching Tayshia Adams’ journey for love on The Bachelorette play out, Reality Steve has already revealed who received her final rose.

Fans may still be getting to know the men, but it has been revealed she leaves in a relationship with Zac Clark from Haddonfield, New Jersey. Despite receiving her final rose, the two do not get engaged.

Adams’ time as the Bachelorette has been unprecedented from the beginning, as the first replacement lead after Clare Crawley left the season early engaged to Dale Moss. This season has also been marred by production delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with filming resuming at the La Quinta Resort and Club in a “bubble” after all cast and crew quarantined.