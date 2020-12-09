Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette Hometown Final 4 Winners & Spoilers

Stop reading if you do not want spoilers on season 16 of The Bachelorette!

It’s time to meet the family! The men Tayshia Adams chooses to take beyond this week will be given hometown dates.

This season has proven to be unlike any other. Filming was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the season being filmed entirely at the La Quinta Resort and Club. After the original lead for the season, Clare Crawley, left, Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Tayshia Adams took over as Bachelorette.

To accommodate this new filming structure, hometowns are more in name than actuality. The family and friends of the final four men will actually travel to the Palm Springs resort. Reality Steve has already reported the final four to be Ben Smith, Ivan Hall, Zac Clark and Brendan Morais.

Fans should not get too excited about a happy ending, as Reality Steve previously teased, “You better enjoy the Clare/Dale love story this season – because that’s the only one you’re getting.”

Morais Quits the Season

Morais was an early front-runner this season, getting the first date rose. It seemed like he had many things in common with Adams, especially their shared history with divorce. Yet, it seems Morais is not ready to move on according to Reality Steve.

Reality Steve’s Steve Carbone reported Morais’ family and friends do not participate in hometown dates and he eventually self-eliminated. “Guess he just wasn’t ready to jump into another relationship,” he commented.

The families and friends of the remaining contestants do participate.

“From what I’ve heard, Brendan is who Tayshia wanted. And when he left, she was pretty distraught but still ended up picking somebody,” wrote Carbone.

Smith and Clark Are Adams’ Final Two

Carbone revealed Adams’ top two men are Smith and Clark, meaning Hall leaves in either third or fourth place. While Adams gives Clark her final rose, the two do not get engaged.

“I was told Zac was the one who opened up to her the most and professed his love, whereas it was much tougher for Ben, so ultimately she picked Zac,” wrote Carbone. Fans have watched as Smith has admitted to struggling with his feelings while admitting past struggles with injuries, eating disorders, and suicide.

However, fans should not get their hopes up. “As for where they stand now, that’s anybody’s guess. Some people have told me they aren’t together, some have told me they still are but it’s not that solid, and some have said it’s never gonna last,” wrote Carbone. “She’s a SoCal girl who wants to be an influencer. He runs a sober living facility in NY. So that’s where we are right now.”

Fans will have to wait until After the Final Rose, which is set to air on December 22, to see if Adams and Clark are still together. Until then, Adams will continue her journey for love every week on ABC.

READ NEXT: This Bachelor Star Says They’d Return to Bachelor in Paradise