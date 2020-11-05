Inside Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones’ Breakup

Months of speculation will conclude tonight as Tayshia Adams makes her debut as the Bachelorette. While she will be stepping into Clare Crawley’s shoes for her shot at love, it is not her first attempt within the franchise. As fans last saw, Adams pursued a relationship with John Paul Jones.

The former couple met in Mexico during season six of Bachelor in Paradise. Whilst there, Adams was torn between Jones and Derek Peth, with whom Jones had an argument, but ultimately chose to focus on her relationship with the former.

However, when it came time to decide if they would escalate their relationship to an overnight date, Adams broke up with Jones. Their split was short-lived as she chased after him, revealing they were a couple during After the Final Rose. They announced they had permanently split in October 2019.

The Two Left Paradise Alone

Despite Jones making his interest known early, Adams had a harder time committing. An outburst with Peth at the wedding of Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone did not help anyone’s case. Adams told ET, “Honestly, it was really unattractive and at that point, I didn’t really know what I wanted, whether it be one or the other or neither of them at all.”

Yet, Jones won over Adams and fans alike when he invited her to a “Paradise Prom,” crowning her queen. Adams still did not feel the relationship would have long-term success and emotionally broke up with Jones before fantasy suites.

During the season six finale taping, Adams told ET, “Honestly, I felt like I’d made a really big mistake letting someone go that genuinely cared about me, but also I knew that my heart wasn’t there, so I didn’t wanna lead him on or anything.”

Adams Chased After Jones

After ending their relationship on the beach in Mexico, Adams arrived on Jones’ doorstep. She told him, “I thought about you every day since I left and you check off a lot of my boxes that I want in a person,” leading Jones to ask her to be his girlfriend.

“I talked to my mom about it and I decided I wanted to go after him,” she told host Chris Harrison during After the Final Rose. “I’m a bold girl.”

This did not come as a complete surprise as Betches reported eagle-eyed fans noticed Adams appeared to be on Jones’ boat in a picture posted to Instagram in August 2019. She deleted the photo but eventually reposted it after the couple went public.

They Announced in October 2019 That They Split

Weeks after revealing their reunion on After the Final Rose, Adams took to Instagram to announce their split on October 30, 2019. She had previously told Access Hollywood she was not ready to say “I love you,”

The post has since been deleted, but according to People, she wrote:

“I know you guys have been asking about John and I recently, and as much as I like to keep my personal life private, I realize you have all watched and been a part of our journey from the beginning. Therefore to stay true to that, I need to be open and honest with you in order to heal and move on.” “John and I had something incredibly special. We fell for each other in Paradise, and everything was whirlwind after that. When the show ended, I truly went back to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew, and without feeling any pressure: to simply figure things out on our own terms.” “But the reality was, we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other.” “We truly did the best we could, but at this time have decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways.” “We are the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other’s life because regardless of the situation, we make each other happy.”

Jones had just moved to Adams’ hometown of Los Angeles, but she affirmed on Bachelor Happy Hour that it was not for her, but rather to pursue acting.

Jones Is Excited for Adams

Jones recently shared his excitement for Adams’ turn as the Bachelorette. “I’m very excited for her,” he told People. “I think this seems like a great time in her life to really settle down and choose the one.”

He admitted to probably watching her season, though it may be difficult.

“I mean, if there’s anything that I’ve grown from in this whole Bachelor experience, it’s been seeing yourself on TV or somebody that you’re close to,” he told Us Weekly. “So, while it may be difficult to watch Tayshia date another guy, it may be to my personal growth advantage. I probably will watch. Why not? I mean, everybody that follows me on Instagram watches it, so I can’t be a total buzzkill.”

