Tayshia Adams Claps Back After Someone Suggests Her Career Is More Important Than Love

Former “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams responded to someone who commented on one of her Instagram posts — and what she had to say is making headlines.

The reality star got engaged to Zac Clark on the finale of her season but broke things off after less than a year of dating off-camera.

“Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer a couple,” a rep for Adams told People magazine in November 2021. Since their split, Adams has been focused on herself. She hasn’t gone public with any other guys and has kept her Instagram filled with positive experiences that she’s had over the course of a year.

Though many fans have wondered if Adams is looking for love or if she’s interested in finding someone, she seems to be in a different head space. On one of her recent Instagram posts, someone made a comment about Adams’ apparent “detour” from wanting to get married and start a family — and Adams responded, sticking up for herself.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adams Defended Her Choices & Said That She’s ‘Enjoying Life in its Current Season’

One Instagram user managed to get Adams’ attention and this one particular comment actually elicited a response from the former reality star.

“So nice that your in a happy place. You do you, you def took a detour from the road you were on of wanting to be married and starting a family, it’s not for everyone so it’s good that you realized your career is more important before you got married can you imagine how much more difficult that would have made things,” the Instagram user wrote, adding the high-ten emoji.

While the social media user may have not meant to be condescending in any way, Adams decided to respond to set the record straight.

“Did I take a detour or am I just living and enjoying my life in its current season? I still want marriage and to start a family more than anything so what I believe you meant in referring to what I “realized “is actually – waiting to be in a healthy supportive relationship all simultaneously being a successful woman; a cohesive unit, not one or the other. I think some of you fail to remember that I started this at the very beginning of my journey. I want to build an empire, I want to go after my dreams and I want my partner to be supportive of that as they follow their own dreams as well,” Adams wrote.

Adams Is Proud of Herself for ‘Not Settling’

When Adams wrapped “The Bachelorette,” she likely didn’t think that she’d end up breaking up with the person that she fell in love with. However, things didn’t work out for her and Clark, and she made the decision that she felt was in her best interest.

Looking forward, Adams knows exactly what she wants — and she won’t settle.

“I want a relationship where we cheer each other on. None of that has changed. So before you confuse the fact that I’m in the wrong for focusing on my career solo rather than with someone by my side and not ‘wanting to be married and starting a family, which is not for everyone’ (which is incredibly rude to say BTW),” the former “Bachelorette” added.

“Maybe applaud me for not settling, staying true to myself, going after my dreams and working on myself in the interim to be the best version of me for the right person,” Adams concluded.

