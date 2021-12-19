Tayshia Adams Claims Colton Underwood Lied About What Happened in Their Fantasy Suite

Tayshia Adams is calling out Colton Underwood for apparently lying about what went down during their Fantasy Suite date on “The Bachelor.”

The ABC reality star was the only one of Colton’s final three women to get an overnight date with him, but two years later there seems to be a “he said/she said” regarding what went on behind closed doors in their hotel room in Portugal.

On his Netflix docuseries, “Coming Out Colton,” the former Bachelor star, who was dubbed the “Virgin Bachelor” on his season of the show, said he felt “bad” for Tayshia because she wanted to be physical with him and he did not feel the same way. Colton publicly came out as gay in an interview on “Good Morning America” in April 2021.

“In reality, I didn’t want to go into the Fantasy Suite. I didn’t want to put Tayshia through that,” Colton said on the docuseries. “I knew I was attracted to men…I felt so bad, even like for Tayshia because I remember that night, I slept in sweatpants and a sweatshirt. It was, like 78 degrees in the thing, and I was like sweating. I just don’t want to give her the wrong impression.”

Tayshia Said Colton Lied About What He Wore to Bed

Tayshia had a strong response to Colton’s claims about their night together. While speaking on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, she blasted Colton for making her sound like she deserved pity.

“First of all, I think it’s extremely rude,” she said. “Don’t make me seem like this pity case, like he felt so bad for me. Anyway, I’m not the only person he should be feeling bad for, there’s other women that were trying to fall in love with you and really putting their hearts on the line.”

Tayshia also clarified what Colton’s sleep attire was during their overnight.

“No, Colton Underwood did actually not sleep in sweats and a sweatshirt that night,” she added. “Everybody that’s wondering, this has been said multiple times. It’s been said in his book, it’s been said on television, it’s been said in his show, apparently. He actually slept in boxers that night because it was so hot in Portugal, the door was wide open and it was raining outside and we were trying to get air ventilation, it was so hot and sticky.”

She added that Colton’s lies about their night make her “so sad” because they ended their relationship on a “good page.”

“So for you to make up this elaborate story that you slept on the other side of the bed, you had to sleep with sweats and sweatshirt on because you felt so bad and didn’t want me to think anything was going to happen, it’s just, I don’t know what you’re trying to cover and I don’t know why you’re dragging me down for something that’s not even true, like it’s absolutely not true,” Tayshia added. “I have no reason to lie. Why the hell would I lie?”

Tayshia Previously Said She Was Not Intimate With Colton, But She Did Rate His Kissing Skills

Tayshia previously confirmed that nothing physical happened between her and Colton and that they just talked all night long when they were in the Fantasy Suite. Following their date, Tayshia said in a confessional, “Intimacy’s a really big deal for me. It’s something that I only share with someone I truly love, and I am in love with Colton,” per PopSugar.

“We didn’t have, like, the physical intimacy that I wanted,” she admitted.

While she didn’t sleep with Colton, Tayshia did kiss him—many times.

According to Us Weekly, Tayshia was one of three of Colton’s exes – the other two being Caitlin Clemmens and Sydney Lotuaco – who agreed that Colton was the worst kisser they’ve ever locked lips with.

“Yeah, not gonna lie,’ Tayshia teased in an episode of “Bachelor in Paradise.” “But he got better by the end of the season … I think I’m a good teacher.”

