Will Tayshia Adams Star on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Next?

Bachelor Nation has dominated Dancing With The Stars, as of late. The last two winners of the show’s Mirrorball Trophy were Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe, a pair of recent leads on The Bachelorette. So it only makes sense that Tayshia Adams would be a top candidate to appear on the next season of the show.

Luckily for ABC, the most recent lead on The Bachelorette is interested.

“If I get asked, then let’s go,” Adams told Billy Bush during an interview on Extra. “I’m ready to put my ballroom shoes on.”

Adams, 30, took over for Clare Crawley on season 16 of The Bachelorette and finished the season by getting engaged to Zac Clark. While the couple says they’re excited to have a relatively normal relationship now that their time on national television is through, Clark’s okay with the thought of Adams going back into the spotlight to compete on Dancing With The Stars.

“I trust her so if she wants to go dance, go dance,” Clark said.

Adams Could Extend Bachelor Nation’s Winning Streak

Alumni from The Bachelor franchise didn’t do too well on Dancing With The Stars until recently.

The first competitor eliminated on the first season of Dancing With The Stars was Trista Sutter, the first ever lead of The Bachelorette. Five men from the franchise — Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, Nick Viall, and Joe Amabile — all failed to crack the top four in their appearances.

Melissa Rycroft from season 13 of The Bachelor came away victorious on the dance floor, but not until her second try. She finished third on season eight of Dancing With The Stars, but won the Mirrorball Trophy when she returned for an all-star season three years later.

More recently, Brown won season 28 of Dancing With The Stars and Bristowe made it back-to-back for Bachelor Nation by winning season 29.

Bristowe leaned on her dance experience to win the Mirrorball Trophy, as she once received a dance scholarship and worked as a dance instructor. Adams doesn’t have the same experience, but could certainly lean on her surging popularity after starring on The Bachelorette this year.

Cheryl Burke Doesn’t Want Another Bachelor Nation Winner

Cheryl Burke, 36, is a veteran of Dancing With The Stars who has competed as one of the professional dancers on the show for all but a handful of seasons. In her opinion, it’s starting to appear to fans as though alumni from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have an unfair advantage.

“I’m like, ‘But if, you know if Kaitlyn does win, have you thought of maybe not casting a Bachelorette next season?’” Burke said on a podcast in December. “You know because then you don’t want people to start making this conspiracy theory that anyone who’s an ABC talent, right, is going to.”

If Adams does appear on the show, it’ll create a tricky situation for Dancing With The Stars. if she finds success, it could fuel the narrative that homegrown ABC talent is treated to an unfair advantage. But if she is criticized too harshly, it could seem as though Adams is facing an uphill climb because the show doesn’t want three consecutive winners from The Bachelorette.

READ NEXT: Zac Clark’s Ex-Wife Weighs In on Former Husband’s Bachelorette Journey