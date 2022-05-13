Fans Think Tayshia Adams Is Dating a ‘Bachelorette’ Winner

“Bachelor Nation” fans rarely miss a thing, and many think they have picked up on a new romance between two former contestants. If this pairing turns out to be real, it will definitely generate an immense amount of buzz. Could former “The Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams now be dating former winner Dale Moss?

A Photo of Dale and Tayshia Together Got Fans Talking

On May 7, Dale shared a photo on Instagram that caused quite a stir. The picture showed him posing with Tayshia and skateboarder Ishod Wair at what he jokingly deemed a “low key night.” He added he had been at a Future concert “with some new friends” and deemed the experience “Next Level!” Dale shared a handful of photos, but it was that first one with him next to Tayshia that sparked a significant amount of buzz. A post on the Patron Instagram page revealed this event was a yacht party held in Miami and Dale commented on that post, noting it was “One for the books!”

Although the photo of Tayshia and Dale showed them simply standing next to one another, with Ishod on Tayshia’s other side, “The Bachelorette” fans saw a lot of potential in a possible romance between the two reality television stars. One person excitedly commented, “you two together!” with a couple of emoji, and several others concurred. “well spotted! They seem so aligned with where they want to be in life, same energy!” That same poster added, “Don’t know why I haven’t seen this before but now low key obsessed. Would be awesome.” “I’ve been advocating for @dalemoss13 and @tayshia to become a couple since forever. Please guys give it a try I think you guys would be sooooo perfect together,” pleaded someone else.

Tayshia and Dale Appeared at Another Miami Event at the Same Time

The yacht party was just one of many events that took place in Miami during the weekend of May 7, as it was time for the 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix. Rapper Bad Bunny was in Miami for all the action as well, and it just so happened both Dale and Tayshia got photos with him. Tayshia shared a snapshot on her Twitter page showing her with Bad Bunny, noting this was the highlight of the weekend for her.

Dale shared his photo with the Puerto Rican rapper on his Instagram page, and Bad Bunny was in the same ensemble he wore in the snapshot with Tayshia. That signaled both Tayshia and Dale’s photos came from the same Miami event, even if they were not snapped together.

The commenters on Dale’s Instagram post that included Tayshia may have showed plenty of excitement for a potential romance between the two, Reddit did not necessarily concur. “Tayshia looks so lovely here. And I love her body language signaling she will not be getting with Dale,” one poster noted. “Imagine they started dating omg the Clayshia season ending with the biggest plot twist,” someone else teased.

That’s a reference, of course, to the way “The Bachelorette” filming played out during the summer of 2020. As fans will remember, Dale got engaged to Clare Crawley less than two weeks after the pair’s first meeting. Then, Tayshia came in to become “The Bachelorette” as well. She chose Zac Clark, and they got engaged, but both couples have since called it quits. If there is any sort of romantic spark developing between Tayshia and Dale, the two seem to be playing coy for now.