Does Tayshia Adams Get Engaged to ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020 Winner?

Clare Crawley has already found her love story, leaving season 16 of The Bachelorette early after getting engaged to Dale Moss. Now, Tayshia Adams has stepped into Crawley’s shoes as the franchise’s first-ever mid-season replacement lead. Fans of Bachelor Nation are now left wondering if she will make history as the only lead to get engaged in the same season as another.

It seems Reality Steve has an answer, but not necessarily a happy one. Before Adams made her season debut, he issued a warning, “you better enjoy the Clare/Dale love story this season – because that’s the only one you’re getting.”

Adams’ final rose goes to Zac Clark, according to Reality Steve, though the two do not get engaged. The current status of their relationship remains to be seen, but the outlook does not seem positive.

Her Final Rose Goes to Zac Clark

Viewers are just now getting to know most of this season’s men after early episodes focused on Crawley and Moss’ relationship. One standout is Clark, a recovering alcoholic and drug addict from New Jersey.

“After putting his party days behind him and becoming sober himself, Zac C. started a recovery program focused on helping reintegrate people back into the world after rehab, which has become his life’s purpose,” his ABC profile states. That program is Release Recovery.

There are some apparent similarities to Adams, including how close he is to his family. His sister is actually the one who nominated him for the season. Also like Adams, Clark has been divorced.

In the promos, it is clear Clark starts to develop feelings for Adams. While he finishes in the final spot, he is joined in the top four by Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall and Ben Smith.

It Is Unclear If They Are Still Together

If Reality Steve’s reports are accurate, fans should not get too invested in Adams and Clark’s relationship.

“As for where they stand now, that’s anybody’s guess,” wrote Reality Steve’s Steve Carbone. “Some people have told me they aren’t together, some have told me they still are but it’s not that solid, and some have said it’s never gonna last. She’s a SoCal girl who wants to be an influencer. He runs a sober living facility in NY. So that’s where we are right now.”

One potential relationship roadblock is her feelings for Morais. He made it to the top four, but his family and friends did not participate in the Hometown dates, which were still filmed in the bubble at the La Quinta Resort and Club. He then self-eliminates from the season.

Carbone wrote, “From what I’ve heard, Brendan is who Tayshia wanted. And when he left, she was pretty distraught, but still ended up picking somebody.”

There are no definitive answers for their relationship, so unless additional updates become available, fans will have to wait until the After the Final Rose to find out if Clark and Adams are together.

