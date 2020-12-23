Tayshia Adams’ Engagement Rings: What Do the Bachelorette Men Pick

As Tayshia Adams’s season 16 finale of The Bachelorette came to its dramatic conclusion, the final episode had a few big questions to answer for Bachelor Nation fans: Who does Adams pick? Does she get engaged? What does her engagement ring look like?

Ahead of the final rose ceremony, each of Adams’ remaining men got to meet with Neill Lane and pick out a ring with which they planned to propose to Adams (should she give them the opportunity). Here’s what they picked:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

During the season finale, Adams sent Ben home (again), before he had a chance to pick out a ring with Neill Lane. That means that only Zac Clark picked out a ring to propose to Adams with.

The reality dating series showed Neill Lane presenting Clark with two different ring options, one featuring a princess cut diamond and the other featuring an emerald cut. He chose the emerald cut, which has a halo of diamonds around it and is set on a pave diamond band.

When it came time for Clark to propose, he got down on his knee and opened the Neill Lane ring box to show Adams the gorgeous ring he had chosen for her. She said yes to his proposal, and the newly engaged couple put the diamond engagement ring on her left ring finger.

Reality Steve Originally Reported That Adams Did Not Get Engaged, but Changed His Prediction Before the Finale

Steve Carbone, aka Reality Steve, is known for his Bachelor-related spoilers. So when Carbone told fans that he did not believe Adams’ season would end with an engagement, people believed him. After all, the season already had a proposal when Clare Crawley and Dale Moss chose to get engaged and cut her time as the lead short.

Although Reality Steve initially reported that he believed Adams did not get engaged to her final pick during the finale, he amended his predictions after part one of the two-night finale aired. Reality Steve wrote, “I think after watching last night’s episode a few things are pretty clear: 1) it’s definitely Zac and 2) I’d be really shocked if she didn’t get engaged at the end of this thing. So that bit info was probably wrong. Tayshia has said the word husband and engaged so many times the last few episodes, it really makes no sense to get to the end and NOT have that. Hell, that’s only happened twice in the last almost 30 or so seasons – Juan Pablo and Colton’s. I just don’t see that happening here. So she definitely picked Zac and good chance they’re engaged. And if that’s the case, I highly doubt they’ve called off their engagement some time in the last 3 months. So if you’re asking me what I think happens tonight, there’s your answer. Picked Zac, engaged, and still engaged to this day.”

Before getting down on one knee to propose to Adams, Clark said, “I came here because I was supposed to meet you, and I came here because I was supposed to fall in love with you.” Adams said yes to his proposal, saying that she’s ready to start a life with him.

The two-part finale of The Bachelorette season 16 aired on Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, December 22 at 8/7c on ABC.

READ NEXT: Madison Prewett Weighs In on Bennett Jordan from The Bachelorette 2020