What Tayshia Adams’ Ex-Husband Josh Bourelle Does for a Living

The two-part season finale of The Bachelorette will reveal the dramatic conclusion to season 16 lead Tayshia Adams’ journey for love. Before joining Bachelor Nation, Adams was previously married to her ex-husband Josh Bourelle.

According to Bourelle’s LinkedIn profile, he is a licensed roofing contractor and the Co-CEO of D&J Roofing, Inc.

Bourelle’s Personal Instagram Is Private, But He’s Active on His Company’s Instagram Account

Bourelle keeps much of his personal life out of the public eye and has chosen to keep his Instagram account (which has fewer than 600 followers). This means that, for curious Bachelor Nation and Tayshia Adams fans, info about Bourelle and what he’s up to is not readily available.

He is, however, active on D&J Roofing’s Instagram account, which occasionally features photos and videos of Bourelle at work. Most recently, the account posted a group photo and caption that reflected on Bourelle’s highs of 2020, including his relationship with his girlfriend Stephanie. In a post, Bourelle wrote, “2020 is a year no one will forget, for many unfortunate reasons, but I am personally thankful that 2020 has for the most part been very good to me. In both my personal life and career I can truly say that I have found happiness and contentment. I have some amazing friends, a very supportive family, and most of all a girlfriend that has made me a better person, and has stood by my side and supported me through thick and thin. I love you Steph and I am truly blessed to have you as my life partner. I love you very much, and I can’t wait for what the future has in store for both of us.”

Adams & Bourelle Met in College & Got Engaged Shortly After Graduating

Acccording to Us Weekly, Adams and Bourelle were married in February 2016. Bourelle fired for divorce the following year in October 2017 and the divorce was finalized in November 2017. They were together a total of 6 years, and much of that time was spent during college. Adams graduated from Concordia University Irvine in 2012.

As a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, Adams opened up about her past marriage. At the time, she said, “There’s a lot to me that makes me me. This past year and a half has been kind of hard for me, and it’s actually because I was married and I got divorced. I actually married my first boyfriend, and I was with him for about six years or so. I guess I could, kind of, sense we weren’t doing very well. And I think that’s why I fought so hard just to try to do as much as I possibly could [to save the marriage].”

Adams has talked about her failed marriage to Bourelle on The Bachelorette this season, citing it as a learning experience that taught her about what she wants from a marriage and a partner. She’s emphasized that, since she’s been married before, the idea of getting engaged to someone at the end of her time as The Bachelorette is something she takes very seriously.

The two-part finale of The Bachelorette season 16 air on Monday, December 21 and Tuesday, December 22 at 8/7c on ABC.

